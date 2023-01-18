[WATCH] Get ready world, Madonna's Celebration Tour is coming!





Madonna is seated at a table. Around her are a bunch of her famous friends including comedian Amy Schumer, rapper Lil Wayne, and actor Jack Black.

Inspired by her 1991 documentary Truth or Dare, the award-winning singer throws a dare at Schumer who is ready to throw another dare right back: I dare you to do a world tour and play your greatest [beep] hits!

Madonna's answer? It's a yes! And The Celebration Tour is officially announced.

Whilst it will be her 12th tour, it will be the first one that celebrates all four decades of her career and the many greatest hits she produced in that time.

Produced by Live Nation, the 35-city global tour starts in Vancouver in July and ends in Europe at the beginning of December.

If you're lucky enough to find yourself in one of the tour locations throughout the year, tickets go on sale on 20 January 2023. Find out more information HERE.

Check out the announcement video and some of her greatest hits below!

