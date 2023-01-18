Despite dagga being decriminalised you CAN be fired for testing positive at work





John Maytham interviewed ENSafrica executive Siphamandla Dube.

South Africa's highest court, the Constitutional Court, and the country's Labour Court may be at odds.

The Labour Court reportedly ruled that employers are allowed to rule that employees may not test positive for cannabis in the workplace under certain circumstances. This is despite the Constitutional Court’s decision as of September 2018 which found that possession of cannabis by an adult for consumption in private, was not a criminal offence.

The discrepancy motivated two employees - who work as manufacturing operators - to challenge their employer's decision to dismiss them.

On 18 March 2020, the two workers tested positive for marijuana in their system while on duty.

Cannabis Expo 2022 held at the Sandton Convention Centre from 18-20 November. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/EWN

The labour case, Numsa obo Nhlabathi and 1 Other v PFG Building Glass (Pty) Ltd, was reviewed by the court and found the employer’s decision fair.

Dube explains that in an instance where health and safety requirements justify it, business owners may implement their own zero-tolerance policy for alcohol and drugs.

He says the employer justified the existence of the rule on the fact that the employees were working in a dangerous or hazardous environment.

Each and every company will need to be able to justify why they have implemented such a rule in the workplace. Siphamandla Dube, Executive in the Employment Department of law firm - ENSafrica

At the CCMA or at the bargaining council, the bargaining council commissioner had found that their dismissal was fair because they contravened the rule … the employer in this case had a zero-tolerance rule in terms of testing positive for alcohol or drugs. Siphamandla Dube, Executive in the Employment Department of law firm - ENSafrica

Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.