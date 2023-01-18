Despite dagga being decriminalised you CAN be fired for testing positive at work
John Maytham interviewed ENSafrica executive Siphamandla Dube.
South Africa's highest court, the Constitutional Court, and the country's Labour Court may be at odds.
The Labour Court reportedly ruled that employers are allowed to rule that employees may not test positive for cannabis in the workplace under certain circumstances. This is despite the Constitutional Court’s decision as of September 2018 which found that possession of cannabis by an adult for consumption in private, was not a criminal offence.
The discrepancy motivated two employees - who work as manufacturing operators - to challenge their employer's decision to dismiss them.
On 18 March 2020, the two workers tested positive for marijuana in their system while on duty.
The labour case, Numsa obo Nhlabathi and 1 Other v PFG Building Glass (Pty) Ltd, was reviewed by the court and found the employer’s decision fair.
Dube explains that in an instance where health and safety requirements justify it, business owners may implement their own zero-tolerance policy for alcohol and drugs.
He says the employer justified the existence of the rule on the fact that the employees were working in a dangerous or hazardous environment.
Each and every company will need to be able to justify why they have implemented such a rule in the workplace.Siphamandla Dube, Executive in the Employment Department of law firm - ENSafrica
At the CCMA or at the bargaining council, the bargaining council commissioner had found that their dismissal was fair because they contravened the rule … the employer in this case had a zero-tolerance rule in terms of testing positive for alcohol or drugs.Siphamandla Dube, Executive in the Employment Department of law firm - ENSafrica
Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_125024856_blunt-and-lighters-herb-grinder-fresh-marihuana-cannabis-buds-in-hand-on-black-background-background.html?vti=lyg3sh08z490kl5mue-1-56
More from Local
Inflation slows further but expect 2 more rate hikes (at least) this year
Annual consumer price inflation cooled again slightly in December, dipping to 7.2% from 7.4% in November 2022.Read More
Power cuts, electricity price hike spell more financial distress for businesses
As government and Eskom remain mum on the outlook for load shedding, Bruce Whitfield interviews liquidation specialist Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys.Read More
Expect further hikes in price of chicken if load shedding doesn't ease
10 million chickens have been taken out of production in the last six weeks - because of power cuts, abattoirs simply don't have enough time to process the number of chickens they normally do.Read More
Want a loadshed-free life? Buy a house near a national key point
John speaks to the City of Cape Town Director of Energy Kadri Nassiep to understand which areas are exempted from loadshedding.Read More
Covid-19 booster shot will be available to all adults before end of Jan
Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced the most recent changes to the country’s vaccination rollout plans on Tuesday.Read More
[PICS] 109-year-old Norwegian vessel 'Statsraad Lehmkuhl' docked at Table Bay
The 'Statsraad Lehmkuhl' is partway through the 20-month One Ocean Expedition research expedition circumnavigating the globe.Read More
2 key tips to look out for before installing solar power at home
For those that can afford it, solar panels are probably on their ‘what-to-buy-next-list’ as loadshedding in SA continues.Read More
Volunteering: one way to get noticed in a tough youth employment market
The Class of 2022 is likely to have a hard time finding work, but a new study suggests volunteering could help prepare them.Read More
US Treasury Secretary heads to SA, Zambia and Senegal for 11-day tour
Clarence Ford interviews Brooks Spector, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick & US SpecialistRead More