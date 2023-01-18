Well done! Private schools in South Africa achieve a 98.2% matric pass rate





Africa Melane interviews Anne Oberholzer, CEO of the Independent Examinations Board (IEB).

This year's pass rate is just a touch higher than the previous year's pass rate of 98.37%.

This is the class that ended off the last leg of their high school career during the Covid19 pandemic, which came with its own additional challenges.

Oberholzer attributes success to the students' resilience.

Of all the terrible things that the pandemic did to us, what it did do is build resilience and character, and I think these children have really shown what it means to have character. Anne Oberholzer, CEO of the Independent Examinations Board (IEB)

The achievement is also due to teachers that have gone above and beyond to adapt to the new normal, which included the implementation of eLearning.

We would attribute it [success] to the children themselves, as well as the teaching communities that supported them through this process. Anne Oberholzer, CEO of the Independent Examinations Board (IEB)

Teachers are "creatures of habit", says Oberholzer, and the pandemic forced them to look at alternative ways to teach, in environments that are foreign to them, through a different medium.

I don't think it's necessarily a bad thing. I don't think that a computer would ever replace a teacher. Anne Oberholzer, CEO of the Independent Examinations Board (IEB)

Recently, a 30% pass rate was announced, and many felt as though it was a catalyst for unemployment in the country.

Oberholzer defends a recent decision to lower the pass rate to 30%, arguing that it would enable more people to further their education.

Currently, for a degree pass, students need to have four subjects at 50% and above, and two other subjects at 30% and above, says Oberholzer.

The point is that you want your top students to have access and the proper foundation to do tertiary study. Anne Oberholzer, CEO of the Independent Examinations Board (IEB)

For the lower kids who are not academic in nature, why on earth would you want them to stay at school for a year longer by making the pass rate 50% in every subject? Anne Oberholzer, CEO of the Independent Examinations Board (IEB)

All you're going to do is increase your failure rate. Anne Oberholzer, CEO of the Independent Examinations Board (IEB)

Oberholzer says kids who fail matric will not be able to join a learnership or go to a technical college.

For me, it would be bad management of our human resources. Anne Oberholzer, CEO of the Independent Examinations Board (IEB)

If students want their exams remarked, they have until 31 January 2023 to apply, and updated results will be released on 1 March 2023.

