'You must be passionate' - Danny Gao (matric with 11 distinctions)
Bongani Bingwa interviews some of the top matriculants.
-
IEB schools had a matric pass rate of 98.42%
-
One of the top achievers received 11 distinctions
After a long wait, the highly anticipated results were released and some matriculants attained incredible results despite the challenges they faced.
Danny Gao from St Benedicts says that he found it challenging to balance his personal life and his schoolwork as he faced some health challenges.
However, despite this, he managed to achieve an incredible result of 11 distinctions with an average of more than 90%.
His advice to those who are still in school is to find those subjects and paths that they really care about, as he was extremely passionate about his additional subjects.
You just really have to be passionate about what you are doing. The extra subjects I took were all things that I was very passionate about and I thoroughly enjoyed studying them.Danny Gao, IEB top achiever
Makanaka Nyengerai, the deputy head girl at Dainfern College, said she is extremely happy with her results of four distinctions after all the work she put in.
I feel like it is such a pleasing result for such a long and hard year.Makanaka Nyengerai, IEB top achiever
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 702
