Solidarity is the latest addition to a long list of institutions suing Eskom





Johan Maytham interviews Morné Malan of Solidarity.

The DA's court challenge is but one of a number of legal attacks against Eskom and the government regarding load shedding.

A whole range of political parties, including the likes of the UDM and the ATM are also filing legal suits in an effort to resolve load shedding.

Now, trade union Solidarity can be counted among them.

Solidarity's strategy seems a bit different and doesn't appear to be focused on compelling Eskom to end load shedding.

Its stance is that energy production needs to be decentralised.

Image credit: Eskom

The fact of the matter is that South Africa's energy future is decentralised. We still need Eskom, but we cannot rely solely on Eskom. Morné Malan, strategic specialist for Solidarity

