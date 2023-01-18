Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections





Bongani Bingwa interviews Eyewitness News correspondent Crystal Orderson on the latest news making headlines in the rest of Africa.

National election results in Africa often face legal objections and claims of fraud.

The continent and world will be taking a close look as Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, heads to the polls in February.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has promised the introduction of a biometric voting system.

President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari. Picture: @NigeriaGov/Twitter

The electoral commission mentioned that insecurity is still a big issue but has introduced new methods of electronic transfer of results and biometric voter ID technology to stop fraud. Cyrstal Orderson, Correspondent - EWN Africa Report

It is the end of an era as All Progressive Congress leader Muhammad Buhari will be leaving office after eight years.

It is the end of the era of Muhammad Buhari who has been in power for two terms. There is a huge interest from the population, millions of new voters registering, and young people coming out wanting to make a difference. Cyrstal Orderson, EWN Africa Report

Eighteen candidates are eyeing to replace Buhari including Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party.

All Progressive Congress presidential candidate Bola Tinubu (also known as the "Godfather of Lagos") is favoured to take the reigns after the exit of Buhari.

It is indeed going to be a very interesting few weeks in Nigeria. Cyrstal Orderson, EWN Africa Report

