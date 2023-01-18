DA goes to court to challenge electricity tariff increase, loadshedding itself





Africa Melane interviews Kevin Mileham, MP DA Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Eskom's Tutuka power station. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

The DA yesterday announced it will be taking legal action against government in an attempt to get loadshedding declared "inconsistent with the Constitution"

The party is also determined to have the courts put a stop to a proposed electricity tariff increase of 18%, which Nersa has approved.

While the DA's legal arguments have not yet been finalised, Mileham says they'll be covering some broad issues:

The most important being that South Africans simply cannot afford the increase, and shouldn't be asked to fork out more for an unreliable supply of electricity.

We're being asked to pay for corruption and mismanagement at Eskom that is simply unaffordable for most South Africans at the moment. Kevin Mileham, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy - DA

Mileham says part of Nersa's mandate is to assess the affordability and the impact of the tariff increase, and as such, it would have to prove that it acted rationally in implementing the increase.

We believe we have a strong legal case on the grounds that Nersa has acted irrationally and inconsistently with the constitution. Kevin Mileham, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy - DA

The DA is also going after the practice of loadshedding, hoping to convince the High Court to declare it inconsistent with the Constitution and therefore invalid.

Our legal team are working on their arguments at the moment, they're preparing the affidavits, and these will be submitted shortly. Kevin Mileham, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy - DA

Mileham places the blame for loadshedding squarely at the door of the government, saying it hasn't taken the necessary steps to create additional generation capacity.

He blames them for making decisions that have "hindered" South Africa in its attempts to address the electricity crisis for the past 15 years.

It's very difficult, in fact impossible to separate the African National Congress from the government because they are the government. Kevin Mileham, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy - DA

The DA has planned a march to Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 25 March 2023.

Many have questioned why the party is protesting loadshedding there instead of at the Union Buildings or Eskom's head office.

The starting point has to be that you cannot separate the ANC from the mess this country finds itself in. The ANC is the government...the ANC is responsible for the issues that we find ourselves in with regard to load shedding. Kevin Mileham, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy - DA

