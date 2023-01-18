[WATCH] Dad rudely wakes daughter with megaphone: 'Rise, shine! It's God's day!'
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the video, the lady is sleeping after a hectic night of fun, only to be woken up while enjoying her sleep.
The first thing she does upon waking? She grabs her phone!
@neevan_ferris “Rise and shine”🤣🤣🤣🤣 he got a new toy #fyp #neevan_ferris ♬ original sound - Neevan
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Dad rudely wakes daughter with megaphone: 'Rise, shine! It's God's day!'
More from Lifestyle
Elon Musk says Twitter's algorithms will improve to show us more of what we like
Twitter will soon show us more of what we love, or love to hate, promises Musk.Read More
Cheapest places in the world for South Africans and their 'measly' rands
Planning an international adventure can be dauntingly expensive, but there are a few places where the rand goes a long way.Read More
[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo
The new Hippo TV campaign boldly uses the catchphrase 'get out' even after getting into trouble with a particular insurer...Read More
'You must be passionate' - Danny Gao (matric with 11 distinctions)
The matric class of 2022 received their final Independent Examination Board exam results at midnight on Wednesday.Read More
Well done! Private schools in South Africa achieve a 98.2% matric pass rate
Congratulations to the "resilient" class of 2022, and the excellent schools they attended.Read More
Dry January: Dagga is helping some people quit alcohol
Studies show some people swapped alcohol for cannabis during "Dry January" and that it may help people who can't stop drinking.Read More
Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA'
Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state capture, but the same government-corporate collusion is at the heart of it says Daily Maverick's Richard Poplak.Read More
Ghosting, scams & catfishing: Here’s how AI helps you look for love online!
If you are looking to find love this year, here’s how dating apps are tailoring their services to meet your romantic needs.Read More
Steer your own ship: How to revive the love and passion for your job
You used to love going to work, but nowadays your fingers seem to be stuck on the snooze button – how can you change this?Read More