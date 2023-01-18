41 public schools in W Cape now have solar power to deal with load shedding





Africa Melane interviews David Maynier, Western Cape MEC for education.

High levels of load shedding pose a challenge for schools

The Department is working on improving energy resilience

FILE: Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier. Picture: @DavidMaynier/Twitter

Load shedding is a major challenge for South Africa's education system with teachers forced to adapt their methods.

The Western Cape Education Department is focussing on energy resilience so schools can cope with routine stage six load shedding.

I regularly approve schools' requests to add infrastructure including solar panels and various solutions that would provide more energy resilience. David Maynier, Western Cape MEC for education

There are 41 schools in the province that are equipped with solar solutions and a large number have invested in energy-saving lighting.

Maynier says new schools will be built with energy resilience in mind.

Around 99% of students in grades one to eight have been placed, according to Maynier.

We need to deal with late applications... there is just general pressure and demand for places in the system. David Maynier, Western Cape MEC for education

Scroll up to listen to the interview.