



Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

The memoir will detail his time as the Prime Minister

The book will be published by publisher HarperCollins

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Boris Johnson/ Twitter

Johnson has signed a deal to write a memoir about his turbulent time in office as the prime minister.

The memoir will detail his time through Brexit, the pandemic, and his departure from office.

At this stage, very few details are known about the book set to be published by publisher HarperCollins.

We do not know the title, I am thinking it will not be ‘A Long Walk to Freedom’ or ‘A Promised Land’ for Boris Johnson. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

A vast sum has reportedly been agreed upon for this deal, but the exact amount is not yet known.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : Former British PM Boris Johnson to write a memoir about his crazy time in office