Russian mercenary soldier walks on thin ice as he defects to icy Norway





Andrey Medvedev, a Russian mercenary from the Wagner Group has defected to Norway.

Last Friday, Andrey Medvedev, 26, crossed into Norway and was apprehended by border guards. pic.twitter.com/FSNlgPmqsZ ' Vietland Quoc Noi (@bbtvietland) January 16, 2023

The Wagner Group is a Russian parliamentary organisation.

Gilchrist shares that he had an "extraordinary" escape and was literally running from Russia towards Norway.

That's quite a dash for freedom. Adam Gilchrist, The World View

Gilchrist says that Medvedev running off means that there's a possibility that he could tell everything about the Wagner Group and their doings.

Here we have the first defection, so the first time any member of the Wagner Gourp could potentially talk about what they do and how they do it and where they're based and go through the full details. Adam Gilchrist, The World View

