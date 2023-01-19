Yoga for R200 and less: 10 cheapest top-class yoga spots in Cape Town
Namaste, yogis...
If you're looking to save (who isn't, right?) then these top (but budget-friendly) yoga spots are for you:
1) YogaZone
This boutique yoga studio offers indoor, outdoor, and private yoga classes to optimise health and well-being.
Types of yoga offered:
- Heated Vinyasa
- Bikram
- Yoga Nidra
- Power yoga (a paced, strong-flowing class)
- Sculpt yoga (for toning and fitness)
- Yin yoga (deep, slow, and transformative)
Where (put this in your GPS): 14 Brownlow Rd, Tamboerskloof, Cape Town, 8001
Drop-in rates: R110
Specials: For first-timers: R170 for 2 weeks (unlimited)
(Prices and specials may change since reading this)
Schedule your booking online, here.
Find more information on YogaZone's website.
2) Yo Yoga
Dubbed as one of South Africa's few infrared heated yoga studios to exercise your mind and body and sweat.
Types of yoga offered:
- Bikram
- Yoga Flow
- Ashtanga
Where (put this in your GPS): 2 Fir Street Black River Park, Observatory, Cape Town, 7925
Drop-in rates: R160 R140 (for students)
Specials: Newbies pay R250 for a week
(Prices and specials may change since reading this)
Schedule your booking online, here.
Find more information on Yo Yoga's website.
3) YogaWay Yoga & Pilates Studio
Offering a nurturing and gentle way of finding your own yoga and/or Pilates practice in an intimate studio in Newlands.
Types of yoga offered:
- Beginners
- Vinyasa
- Pregnancy Yoga
- Pilates
Where (put this in your GPS): 9 Ohlsson Way, Newlands, Cape Town, 7700
Drop-in rates: R100
Specials: Your first class is FREE!
(Prices and specials may change since reading this)
Schedule your booking online, here.
Find more information on YogaWay's website.
4) Yama Yoga
Based in Durbanville, Yama Yoga offers a wide variety of hot yoga and Pilates classes.
Types of yoga offered:
- Bikram
- Hot Vinyasa
- Yoga Basics
- Power Yoga
- Pilates
Where (put this in your GPS): 21 King Street, Durbanville, Cape Town, 7550
Drop-in rates: R150 R80 (online)
(Prices may change since reading this)
Schedule your booking online, here.
Find more information on Yama Yoga's website.
5) YogaVille
Nestled between a forest and a wine estate, YogaVille is embedded in nature to provide a uniquely inspired experience.
Types of yoga offered:
- Vinyasa
- Beginners vinyasa
- Hatha
- Prenatal yoga
Where (put this in your GPS): Nitida, Eikenbosch, Cape Town, 7550
Drop-in rates: R120
(Prices may change since reading this)
Schedule your booking online, here.
Find more information on YogaVille's website.
6) The Source
Look forward to a unique journey to self-discovery with fun along the way and rabbits hopping around in the grass.
Types of yoga offered:
- Vinyasa flow
- Hot vinyasa
- Source yoga
- Gentle yoga
- Beginners yoga
- Yin flow
- Pilates
Where (put this in your GPS): 6 Winchester Ave, Bishopscourt, Cape Town, 7708
Drop-in rates: R125
Specials: Newbies pay R250 for unlimited sessions for two weeks which includes a private session
(Prices may change since reading this)
Schedule your booking online, here.
Find more information on The Source's website.
7) Hot Dog Yoga (kid-friendly)
With a tranquil and comfy space, Hot Dog Yoga has three window-encased yoga studios with mountain and sea views.
Types of yoga offered:
- Ashtanga
- Hot Yoga
- Vinyasa
- Power Yoga
- Iyengar
- Restorative
- Pre Natal
- Beginners
- Yin Yoga
- Kids Yoga
Where (put this in your GPS): 202 Main Rd, Sea Point, Cape Town, 8005
Drop-in rates: R150 R135 (for students)
Specials: A one-week free trial is available for Mzansi residents only
(Prices may change since reading this)
Schedule your booking online, here.
Find more information on Hot Dog's website.
8) YogaSpirit
With classes for all ages and abilities to help develop self-awareness through movement, conscious breath, and attention to detail, YogaSpirit is a must-try.
Types of yoga offered:
- Bikram
- Vinyasa
- Yin
- Power Vinyasa (hot)
- Fushion Express (hot)
Where (put this in your GPS): 1st Floor Constantia Village Courtyard, Constantia Village 7806
Drop-in rates: R140
(Prices may change since reading this)
Schedule your booking online, here.
Find more information on YogaSpirit's website.
9) Secret Sunrise Yoga
Outdoor yoga, music only you can jam to, beach views, and a beautiful sunrise means you'll be relaxed before your work day even starts.
Types of yoga offered:
- Simple yoga sessions fit for all ages and abilities
Where (put this in your GPS): Each session is at a different location in the City — check the website for the next location and date.
Drop-in rates: R50 (for kids) R150 (adults)
(Prices may change since reading this)
Buy your ticket online, here.
Find more information on Secret Sunrise's website.
10) The Shala Yoga Studio
Housed in the remarkable heritage building on Dunkley Square in Gardens, this studio offers change rooms, shower facilities, a comfortable lounge area, and a beautiful yoga studio with high ceilings, and a vintage feel for a top-class experience for all yogi levels.
Types of yoga offered: Beginner, advanced, workshops, practices, and training in:
- Vinyasa yoga
- Pre-natal yoga
- Jnana yoga
- Yin vinyasa yoga
Where (put this in your GPS): 15 Wandel St, Gardens, Cape Town, 8001
Drop-in rates: R200
Some online classes are free, with new classes added to the online library weekly.
(Prices may change since reading this)
Schedule your booking online, here.
Find more information on The Shala Yoga Studio's website.
We hope these suggestions help you continue your journey to self-discovery through peace and mindfulness while saving some money along the way.
If you're not an avid yogi but would like to try it — some people say, "If you can breathe, you can do yoga."
This article first appeared on KFM : Yoga for R200 and less: 10 cheapest top-class yoga spots in Cape Town
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-doing-yoga-beside-her-dog-4047042/
More from Lifestyle
Twitter auctions off office goods, including a $100k bird statue
Twitter has auctioned off a number of items from its San Francisco headquarters, including a statue of the bird which fetched $100k.Read More
Museum of Wonky English celebrates the funny side of mistranslations
Duolingo has introduced the Museum of Wonky English to celebrate the best of mistranslations.Read More
Career choices: could plumbing be the right path for you? SA needs LOADS of them
With high unemployment in our country choosing your career path can be difficult, but a skill like plumbing could be the answer.Read More
10 cheap gyms and fitness centres in Mzansi. Let's get moving!
Looking to get back into your fitness routine? Here's a list of the 10 budget-friendly gyms and fitness centres in Cape Town.Read More
Expect further hikes in price of chicken if load shedding doesn't ease
10 million chickens have been taken out of production in the last six weeks - because of power cuts, abattoirs simply don't have enough time to process the number of chickens they normally do.Read More
'The basic right to education has become a business' - Vanessa le Roux
Clarence Ford speaks to Parent for Equal Education SA's Vanessa le Roux on the unequal South African Education and its effects.Read More
Loadshedding most challenging obstacle for class of 2022 - IEB's Anne Oberholzer
The CEO of the Independent Examinations Board reflects on the education system, the Class of 2022, and the SA economy.Read More
'Friendship and Fun' travel tours for over 50s
Pippa Hudson chats to Carol Coombes owner of Travel Time Tours traveling the world with mature travelers and businesses.Read More
High five for Jimny fans, as Suzuki brings the bigger model to SA
Suzuki has confirmed a bigger 5-door version of the popular SUV will be landing in MzansiRead More