Yoga for R200 and less: 10 cheapest top-class yoga spots in Cape Town





Namaste, yogis...

If you're looking to save (who isn't, right?) then these top (but budget-friendly) yoga spots are for you:

1) YogaZone

This boutique yoga studio offers indoor, outdoor, and private yoga classes to optimise health and well-being.

Types of yoga offered:

Heated Vinyasa

Bikram

Yoga Nidra

Power yoga (a paced, strong-flowing class)

Sculpt yoga (for toning and fitness)

Yin yoga (deep, slow, and transformative)

Where (put this in your GPS): 14 Brownlow Rd, Tamboerskloof, Cape Town, 8001

Drop-in rates: R110

Specials: For first-timers: R170 for 2 weeks (unlimited)

(Prices and specials may change since reading this)

Schedule your booking online, here.

Find more information on YogaZone's website.

2) Yo Yoga

Dubbed as one of South Africa's few infrared heated yoga studios to exercise your mind and body and sweat.

Types of yoga offered:

Bikram

Yoga Flow

Ashtanga

Where (put this in your GPS): 2 Fir Street Black River Park, Observatory, Cape Town, 7925

Drop-in rates: R160 R140 (for students)

Specials: Newbies pay R250 for a week

(Prices and specials may change since reading this)

Schedule your booking online, here.

Find more information on Yo Yoga's website.

3) YogaWay Yoga & Pilates Studio

Offering a nurturing and gentle way of finding your own yoga and/or Pilates practice in an intimate studio in Newlands.

Types of yoga offered:

Beginners

Vinyasa

Pregnancy Yoga

Pilates

Where (put this in your GPS): 9 Ohlsson Way, Newlands, Cape Town, 7700

Drop-in rates: R100

Specials: Your first class is FREE!

(Prices and specials may change since reading this)

Schedule your booking online, here.

Find more information on YogaWay's website.

4) Yama Yoga

Based in Durbanville, Yama Yoga offers a wide variety of hot yoga and Pilates classes.

Types of yoga offered:

Bikram

Hot Vinyasa

Yoga Basics

Power Yoga

Pilates

Where (put this in your GPS): 21 King Street, Durbanville, Cape Town, 7550

Drop-in rates: R150 R80 (online)

(Prices may change since reading this)

Schedule your booking online, here.

Find more information on Yama Yoga's website.

5) YogaVille

Nestled between a forest and a wine estate, YogaVille is embedded in nature to provide a uniquely inspired experience.

Types of yoga offered:

Vinyasa

Beginners vinyasa

Hatha

Prenatal yoga

Where (put this in your GPS): Nitida, Eikenbosch, Cape Town, 7550

Drop-in rates: R120

(Prices may change since reading this)

Schedule your booking online, here.

Find more information on YogaVille's website.

6) The Source

Look forward to a unique journey to self-discovery with fun along the way and rabbits hopping around in the grass.

Types of yoga offered:

Vinyasa flow

Hot vinyasa

Source yoga

Gentle yoga

Beginners yoga

Yin flow

Pilates

Where (put this in your GPS): 6 Winchester Ave, Bishopscourt, Cape Town, 7708

Drop-in rates: R125

Specials: Newbies pay R250 for unlimited sessions for two weeks which includes a private session

(Prices may change since reading this)

Schedule your booking online, here.

Find more information on The Source's website.

7) Hot Dog Yoga (kid-friendly)

With a tranquil and comfy space, Hot Dog Yoga has three window-encased yoga studios with mountain and sea views.

Types of yoga offered:

Ashtanga

Hot Yoga

Vinyasa

Power Yoga

Iyengar

Restorative

Pre Natal

Beginners

Yin Yoga

Kids Yoga

Where (put this in your GPS): 202 Main Rd, Sea Point, Cape Town, 8005

Drop-in rates: R150 R135 (for students)

Specials: A one-week free trial is available for Mzansi residents only

(Prices may change since reading this)

Schedule your booking online, here.

Find more information on Hot Dog's website.

8) YogaSpirit

With classes for all ages and abilities to help develop self-awareness through movement, conscious breath, and attention to detail, YogaSpirit is a must-try.

Types of yoga offered:

Bikram

Vinyasa

Yin

Power Vinyasa (hot)

Fushion Express (hot)

Where (put this in your GPS): 1st Floor Constantia Village Courtyard, Constantia Village 7806

Drop-in rates: R140

(Prices may change since reading this)

Schedule your booking online, here.

Find more information on YogaSpirit's website.

9) Secret Sunrise Yoga

Outdoor yoga, music only you can jam to, beach views, and a beautiful sunrise means you'll be relaxed before your work day even starts.

Types of yoga offered:

Simple yoga sessions fit for all ages and abilities

Where (put this in your GPS): Each session is at a different location in the City — check the website for the next location and date.

Drop-in rates: R50 (for kids) R150 (adults)

(Prices may change since reading this)

Buy your ticket online, here.

Find more information on Secret Sunrise's website.

10) The Shala Yoga Studio

Housed in the remarkable heritage building on Dunkley Square in Gardens, this studio offers change rooms, shower facilities, a comfortable lounge area, and a beautiful yoga studio with high ceilings, and a vintage feel for a top-class experience for all yogi levels.

Types of yoga offered: Beginner, advanced, workshops, practices, and training in:

Vinyasa yoga

Pre-natal yoga

Jnana yoga

Yin vinyasa yoga

Where (put this in your GPS): 15 Wandel St, Gardens, Cape Town, 8001

Drop-in rates: R200

Some online classes are free, with new classes added to the online library weekly.

(Prices may change since reading this)

Schedule your booking online, here.

Find more information on The Shala Yoga Studio's website.

We hope these suggestions help you continue your journey to self-discovery through peace and mindfulness while saving some money along the way.

If you're not an avid yogi but would like to try it — some people say, "If you can breathe, you can do yoga."

