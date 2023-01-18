Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT
Bongani Bingwa chats to songstress and storyteller, 'The One Who Sings', previously known as, Zolani Mahola — ex Freshly Ground member about opening for Grammy winner and jazz hat king, Gregory Porter.
Listen to their chat below.
The pair briefly chat about:
- 'The One Who Sings'' stage name change from Zolani Mahola.
- The storyteller's transition from a Freshly Ground band member to a solo artist.
- Her excitement about opening for 'An Intimate Evening with Gregory Porter' at Kirstenbosch Gardens this weekend.
On the name change, 'The One Who Sings' says...
The One Who Sings is actually something people have been calling me for like… over a decade. There was something that happened to me… a change that happened to me that made me embrace that name.The one who sings, Zolani Mahola
On opening for Gregory Porter, 'The One Who Sings' says...
I’m a huge fan of Gregory Porter’s and I’m really really excited to be performing and opening for him. It’s also (a chance) to really showcase the work that I’ve been doing since I left Freshly Ground.The one who sings, Zolani Mahola
We know this is going to be a spectacular evening because tickets are already SOLD OUT!
We look forward to the reinvented sound of, 'The One Who Sings.' For more detail, scroll up for the full interview.
This article first appeared on KFM : Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT
