Remembering the 'people's doctor', 25 years after Dr Aadil Moerat's murder

The unveiling of the Dr Aadil Moerat room at UCT medical school. Picture: www.uct.ac.za

21 January 2023 will mark 25 years since the murder of Dr Aadil Moerat, the man dubbed 'the people's doctor'.

He was given the nickname due to his commitment to health activism, and his belief that everyone should have access to healthcare, regardless of their financial situation.

Dr Moerat’s surgery was in the township of Gugulethu. On the evening of 21 January 1998, a group of men walked into the waiting room of his surgery and robbed those sitting there.

When Moerat stepped out to see what the commotion was, he was stabbed by one of the assailants. Minutes later, he was dead.

The robbers took off with R60.

His death was not in vain, as 25 years later, he's still being remembered for his contribution to the broader Cape Town community, particularly those who were marginalised.

The Dr Aadil Moerat Trust was formed in honour of the late doctor, to give back to financially disadvantaged students.

Bursaries are awarded to students within the Health Sciences field, at universities in the Western Cape.

A lecture room at the University of Cape Town's medical school campus was also renamed as the Aadil Moerat Room. in his memory.

Dr Moerat's elder sister, Nohra Moerat says she's proud of her brother's legacy.

The fund actually started with money donated from the community...made up of coins and small notes. Nohra Moerat, sister of the late Dr Aadil Moerat.

He became very much a apart of the Gugulethu community, and people were up in arms when they heard about it [his death]. Nohra Moerat, sister of the late Dr Aadil Moerat.

Aadil was in the process of buying a 4X4, he was saving up for a big van so he could take his patients to hospital himself because there were no ambulance services there. Nohra Moerat, sister of the late Dr Aadil Moerat.

He was involved in setting up, with St Luke's, a hospice in the community. He was the only doctor that actually did house calls at the time, even into the hostels... Nohra Moerat, sister of the late Dr Aadil Moerat.

To apply for a the bursary, email: Dr.AadilMoeratMBT@gmail.com