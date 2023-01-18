Streaming issues? Report here
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst

18 January 2023 10:26 AM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year.

Zain Johnson interviews Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, a political analyst at Nelson Mandela University.

The nation is in a sour mood. Not having electricity will do that to you.

As is tradition, the president of the country will make his SONA speech on 9 February and, once again, South Africa will find an embattled leader at the podium.

Ramaphosa started his presidency on a very hopeful note, but as time moved on, that hope eroded.

What has Ramaphosa actually achieved during his term as President of South Africa, asks Johnson?

Unfortunately, not much has happened under his stewardship, because he was part of the administration of Zuma that left us with state capture. He was the chairperson of the war room. So he needs to take some responsibility in terms of the problems that Eskom is faced with.

Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




Tags:
