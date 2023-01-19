SA Inc is dying slowly but surely in the face of load shedding
Towards the end of last year, [during] November 2022, already there was a 4.4% increase in liquidations...Dr Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Insolvencies will probably rise in the first months of the year, according to Levenstein.
Already we saw the statistics talking about 51 filings in the last quarter of last year in finance, real estate, insurance, and business service followed by trade, catering, and accommodation.Dr Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Directors do not fully understand the business rescue option, argues Levenstein.
There are some success stories... when it comes to business rescue, and I just think it's an educational issue. I don't think directors understand it well enough, they don't understand the optionality of it.Dr Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Unless there is a marked difference in the number of hours of load shedding, we will see an increase in corporate failures, says Levenstein.
