Cheapest places in the world for South Africans and their 'measly' rands





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

The cheapest place for South Africans is Bangkok in Thailand

In New Dehli and Cairo you can get a meal for one at a restaurant for around R50

Copyright: dedivan1923/123rf

Business Tech published an article revealing 12 countries with currencies weaker than the rand.

They used data from an organisation called numbeo, which is the world’s largest database of user contributed data about cities and countries worldwide. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire consultant

They compared information like the price of a meal for a single person, taxi fare, a cup of coffee and a draught of beer to determine where your money goes the furthest.

The cheapest place to go is Bangkok in Thailand where you can enjoy a meal for one at an inexpensive restaurant for only R35.

Some other budget-friendly options are New Dehli in India and Cairo in Egypt where you can dine out for roughly R50.

From Argentina to Columbia, to Mauritius, if you need a break from South Africa, there are plenty of places to plan a getaway to, without breaking the bank.

Scroll up to listen to the interview (skip to 4:45).