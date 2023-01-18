Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Cheapest places in the world for South Africans and their 'measly' rands

18 January 2023 11:23 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Thailand
Bangkok
Travel
holiday
making ends meet
Barbs Wire
Barbara Friedman
Clarence Ford

Planning an international adventure can be dauntingly expensive, but there are a few places where the rand goes a long way.

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

  • The cheapest place for South Africans is Bangkok in Thailand

  • In New Dehli and Cairo you can get a meal for one at a restaurant for around R50

Copyright: dedivan1923/123rf
Copyright: dedivan1923/123rf

Business Tech published an article revealing 12 countries with currencies weaker than the rand.

They used data from an organisation called numbeo, which is the world’s largest database of user contributed data about cities and countries worldwide.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire consultant

They compared information like the price of a meal for a single person, taxi fare, a cup of coffee and a draught of beer to determine where your money goes the furthest.

The cheapest place to go is Bangkok in Thailand where you can enjoy a meal for one at an inexpensive restaurant for only R35.

Some other budget-friendly options are New Dehli in India and Cairo in Egypt where you can dine out for roughly R50.

From Argentina to Columbia, to Mauritius, if you need a break from South Africa, there are plenty of places to plan a getaway to, without breaking the bank.

Scroll up to listen to the interview (skip to 4:45).




