Volunteering: one way to get noticed in a tough youth employment market





John Perlman interviewed Cenfri Research Analyst, Nothando Mtshali

Youth Unemployment is a perennial problem in South Africa, with some statistics putting it as high as 65%.

Whilst there's little young people can do to expand job opportunities in the general economy, a new study reveals volunteering could put them in a better position to be noticed by potential employers.

Non-profit think tank, the Centre for Financial Regulation and Inclusion cites confidence and soft skills development as two key benefits of volunteering.

Cenfri's Mtshali, who is a co-authored Investigating volunteer activities in South Africa, says engaging in volunteering activities can boost confidence and the necessary soft skills needed by young people.

Being part of a volunteering activity does improve one’s skills, soft skills and it does empower one to start looking for employment. Nothando Mtshali, Cenfri Research Analyst

Mtshali says volunteering opportunities don't necessarily lead to formal employment, but they can help equip candidates with the skills they need to pursue future opportunities

We did find that being a volunteer doesn’t really result to one obtaining a job however what we did find was being a volunteer does improve one’s capability to seek for employment versus individuals who did not volunteer. Nothando Mtshali, Cenfri Research Analyst

