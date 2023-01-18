Elon Musk says Twitter's algorithms will improve to show us more of what we like





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Musk tweeted that interacting with the content you hate will show you more of that

He says the algorithm will improve and become opensource

Algorithms on Twitter determine how the site curates the content we are shown, and our interactions determine what we are going to be shown.

If you engage with content in any way, Twitter's algorithms will use that engagement to show you more of that content on your timeline.

If you click on something to buy new shoes, you know you will get a hundred different websites with all those similar shoes coming at you. It is the same for all things that you click on. Barbara Friedman

Musk tweeted that when we are consistently trashing accounts we hate, the algorithm will use those interactions to show you more of what you might hate.

Trashing accounts that you hate will cause our algorithm to show you more of those accounts, as it is keying off of your interactions.



Basically saying if you love trashing *that* account, then you will probably also love trashing *this* account. Not actually wrong lol. ' Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2023

In response to a comment on this from a user, Musk said that the algorithm will get better and it will be open source.

