[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer
Rewind to 2006 when Hey There Delilah by the Plain White T’s was one of the biggest songs of the year.
All these years later, it still holds a special place in the hearts of fans, especially for one 8-year-old cancer patient named Delilah who had played the song every day during her 4-year battle with cancer.
The band's lead singer, Tom Higgenson, gave her the surprise of a lifetime when he visited her hospital room to serenade her.
Watch this beautiful moment below, but make sure you have tissues nearby!
@isaiahgarza Delilah has been fighting cancer for over 4 years. During her cancer treatments Delilah's favorite song has been "Hey There Delilah" today we surprised her with her dream performance at the hospital with her favorite song & singer ❤️This is SO WHOLESOME 🥹 #kindness #wholesome #beautiful #amazing ♬ Hey There Delilah - Plain White T's
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer
Source : https://www.tiktok.com/@isaiahgarza?lang=en
More from Entertainment
Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT
Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter.Read More
WIN tickets to Gregory Porter live in concert at Kirstenbosch this Saturday
The two-time Grammy award winning artist returns to South Africa this month for his first solo concert tour ‘An Intimate Evening with Gregory Porter.Read More
[WATCH] Get ready world, Madonna's Celebration Tour is coming!
The award-winning singer made the announcement in an epic, star-studded video.Read More
Rosebank resident helps struggling teens from Langa save stray dogs and puppies
Pippa Hudson chats with Katja Möbitz, Emihle Ngwangqa (13), and Blessing Sondlo (14) about their dog-rescue work in Langa.Read More
Everything you need to know about the Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival
Get the family ready and book your tickets, Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival is back and better than ever!Read More
Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri among the top 10 favorites to clinch crown
'South African women have a story to tell,' says Weil on chances of Nokeri being crowned Miss Universe.Read More
Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54
The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54.Read More
CT Jazzathon returns to the V&A Waterfront
Pippa Hudson speaks to Craig Parks, Cape Town Jazzathon Festival Director.Read More
[WATCH] This 24-year-old went from singing at robots to making it BIG
TikTok sensation, Kutlwano Yika (24) goes from singing at robots to performing with the legendary Ndlovu Youth Choir in Sun City.Read More