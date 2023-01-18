[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer





Rewind to 2006 when Hey There Delilah by the Plain White T’s was one of the biggest songs of the year.

All these years later, it still holds a special place in the hearts of fans, especially for one 8-year-old cancer patient named Delilah who had played the song every day during her 4-year battle with cancer.

The band's lead singer, Tom Higgenson, gave her the surprise of a lifetime when he visited her hospital room to serenade her.

Watch this beautiful moment below, but make sure you have tissues nearby!

