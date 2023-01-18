'The basic right to education has become a business' - Vanessa le Roux





A call from a concerned parent to CapeTalk questioned the equality and quality of education in South Africa.

A lot of those 'good' schools are schools that cherry-pick to some degree what kids they allow into the school. Lizette, concerned parent - Cape Talk caller

Clarence Ford speaks to Vanessa le Roux from Parents for Equal Education SA who agrees with Lizette.

Focus schools are those schools that let children write exams or a test before they admit them. Vanessa le Roux, NPO Founder - Parent for Equal Education SA

She says these schools only focus on children who pass mathematics and science which she considers discriminatory.

If you are a public school you must accept any child. But if you are a teacher you must be able to teach any child, even those that are struggling. Vanessa le Roux, NPO Founder - Parent for Equal Education SA

Public schools are not offered those options and yet they have to accommodate 60-70 students in one class, she emphasises.

At this point thousands of learners have not been placed. This morning thousands of parents are standing at schools and they are being turned away. Vanessa le Roux, NPO Founder - Parent for Equal Education SA

Education...the basic right to education has become a business where only those who can afford it, are the ones who will receive an education or quality education as we see it. Vanessa le Roux, NPO Founder - Parent for Equal Education SA

