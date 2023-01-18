Don't get scammed out of your hard-earned cash - tips from an expert





Maya Fisher-French is a financial journalist and author at Maya on Money. She joins Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show to discuss investment scams and how to avoid them.

Fisher-French explains that many investment scams prey upon the need for status and greed. She uses the example of the Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme that preyed on people's need for status by creating the illusion that investing with him was a privilege, as well as offering good returns that fed the greed of the investors.

I would say to them, you know, maybe go see a psychologist. Analyze your need for status and being part of the in club. Maya Fisher-French, Financial Journalist

She also discusses Barry Tannenbaum, a South African example of an investment scammer, who preyed on the South African desire to avoid tax and move money out of the country.

He played on something really, really important for South Africans, and it was circumventing exchange control and avoiding tax. And South Africans love to find a way to take their money out of the country. Maya Fisher-French, Financial Journalist

Fisher-French explains that some people will knowingly invest in investment scams such as Ponzi schemes in the hope of investing early enough to become a net beneficiary of the scheme.

The South African reserve bank as a result of that, and I think it certainly came after that triple M debacle, has made it illegal to invest in a Ponzi scheme even if you are not aware that it is a Ponzi scheme. Maya Fisher-French, Financial Journalist

She elaborates that this was done to discourage investment and emphasizes that it is not a victimless crime and benefiting from a Ponzi scheme is theft.

The money that is paid out to you is coming from someone else and of course usually the people who come in at the tail end are the pensioners, the people with less, perhaps, financial knowledge. They get caught up in it eventually. You know, that is who you are stealing from. Maya Fisher-French, Financial Journalist

Fisher-French explains that we should be weary of any investment that offers unusually high returns as an indication of a possible scam.

If you're being offered returns above what is normal, of course the most important thing is to say well what are you investing in? Maya Fisher-French, Financial Journalist

She elaborates that it is highly unlikely that investments can show a continuous and sustainable high return rate and looking into the investment can often reveal suspicious patterns, she uses the example of Bernie Madoff who seemed to always know the correct stocks to invest in.

She also states that a lot of the modern Ponzi schemes are operating in the crypto and forex markets, which have become popular recently for their high investment return.

That's starting to sound a little bit believable because we see these remarkable returns coming out of crypto but you just simply have to ask the questions. Even Bitcoin doesn't go up in a straight line so how are they continuously giving you 3% every week? Maya Fisher-French, Financial Journalist

She explains that according to the Old Mutual savings and investment monitor, 6/10 people that earn less than R10 000 a month said that they are invested in Crypto.

Now when you hear that and you know, you can be fairly certain that they're not buying it directly, they most likely have invested in some sort of scam. Maya Fisher-French, Financial Journalist

Fisher-French explains that financial stress is also a contributing factor as to why people fall for investment scams, she explains that pensioners are often the victims of these scams because of a desperation for financial stability and a lack of financial awareness about markets such as Crypto and its functionality.

We see retirees falling for these scams more than other age groups for that reason. It's that they get to retirement, they realize that they haven't done enough and they start falling for (scams). Maya Fisher-French, Financial Journalist

Fisher-French warns against a popular trend in recent years of scammers who use fake or cloned social media accounts to lure in investors. In a practice colloquially known as catfishing, scammers will often represent prominent figures or financial institutions in order to lure in investment to a scam.

She personally has found accounts that masquerade as her online and warns that companies such as Satrix and Luno have also been misrepresented or cloned by scammers.

So my social media pages, we're having to shut that down all the time. Please, if anybody does follow me and I start offering Luno and Bitcoin as a direct message, it's not me. Maya Fisher-French, Financial Journalist

It is important with any investment to verify the validity of the company or individual, understand the business you're investing in and be weary of unrealistically high returns. If it seems to good to be true, it probably is.

This article first appeared on 702 : Don't get scammed out of your hard-earned cash - tips from an expert