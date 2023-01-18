2 key tips to look out for before installing solar power at home
John Perlman interviewed Hudaco Energy MD, James Shirley.
Business may be booming for the alternative energy sector as individuals and businesses increasingly look for ways to opt out of the ailing state utility, Eskom.
Shirley, who has a demonstrated history of working in the energy sector, gives out key markers to look out for before placing your bid on a solar panel.
Get an accredited installer
All installations have to be supervised and under the general control of an installation electrician or a master electrician.
Only they can issue a certificate of compliance for your solar system.
The system must be installed by a registered installation electrician.James Shirley, Hudaco Energy MD
People can also look up their installer on the Electrical Contractors Association South Africa (ECASA).
Ensure your system is a Tier 1 product
Shirely advises one to use Tier 1 solar panels that are built with higher standards and are known to have a highly regarded reputation within the solar industry
As a homeowner it’s a good way to go to say well this gives me some sort of protection knowing that the company I’m buying from is a Tier-1 company.James Shirley, Hudaco Energy MD
Listen to the full audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : 2 key tips to look out for before installing solar power at home
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2015/03/20/09/29/solar-panels-681979960720.jpg
