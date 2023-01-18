'Return of El Niño could contribute extreme future temperatures' - climatologist





Clarence Ford speaks to Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist at the University of Cape Town.

The impacts in temperature will likely be felt at the end of 2024 .

Paired with climate change it could lead to very high temperatures.

Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

El Niño is a cyclical weather pattern that impacts summer rainfall around the world and brings higher temperatures.

During an El Niño we are more likely, not guaranteed, to experience drier conditions with droughts in the summer rainfall regions. Dr Peter Johnston, Climate scientist - University of Cape Town

According to Johnston the difference in temperature between an El Niño year and a normal year can be significant, with global temperatures rising by up to half a degree.

This in addition to the consistent rising temperatures across the globe means that we could see extreme hot weather next year.

There is a double concern in that the temperatures are rising, generally speaking, and secondly, when we get an El Niño that is going to add a big jump onto the already warm temperatures and that is going to cause very high, extreme temperature events in summer rainfall regions. Dr Peter Johnston, Climate scientist - University of Cape Town

While this rainfall pattern will not impact the Western Cape’s water as a winter rainfall region, Johnston says that the preliminary forecasts for the next Western Cape winter show it may be drier than normal.

He urged residents to start conserving water in advance in case there is a dry winter.

