10 cheap gyms and fitness centres in Mzansi. Let's get moving!





Now that it's time start putting those New Year's Resolutions into practice... everyone who made fitness related goals, should take full advantage of these budget-friendly gyms and fitness centres.

1) Sea Point Outdoor Gym (IT'S FREE)

Not a new revelation but definitely worth mentioning for those who love freebies — use a range of fitness equipment for mahala!

Location (put this in the GPS): Three Anchor Bay, Cape Town, 8005

2) Ignite Fitness Center

Promising you more than just a gym experience, you can also book a tour if you'd like to try before buying an entire membership.

Location (put this in the GPS): 122 Saint Georges Street, St Georges Mall, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000

Prices: 12-month membership: From R470 pm 24-month membership: From 385 pm

(Prices may change since reading this)

Find out more on Ignite Fitness Center's website.

3) Roark Gym and Fitness Centre

With a variety of offerings such as muscle training, Zumba, body toning, cardio, aerobic exercises, personal and group training, nutrition coaching, and a free consultation before committing to a contract — it's highly recommended.

Book your free consult, here.

Location (put this in the GPS): 47 De Villiers St, District Six, Cape Town, 8000

Prices: 3-month contract with 3 sessions a week: R1000 6-month contract with 3-sessions a week: R900 12-month contract with 3-sessions a week: R800

Unlimited sessions are also available:

3-month contract with unlimited sessions: R1150 6-month contract with unlimited sessions: R1050 12-month contract with unlimited sessions: R900

(Prices may change since reading this)

Find out more on Roark Gym's website.

4) The Armoury Boxing Club

Offering boxing, sparring, speed-strength training, and more — boxing and fight club lovers will enjoy this one.

Location (put this in the GPS): B2, Buchanan Square, 160 Sir Lowry Rd, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7925

Prices:

Generally, a 3-month no-contact beginner boxing course is R1600.

For more pricing details, you'll need to contact The Armoury but they assure you that you'll get value for your money.

There are no joining fees or hidden administrative charges.

Find out more on The Armoury's website.

5) Virgin Active

Yes, this is not always the cheapest option, but when you calculate your annual membership amount and compare it to other gym's, it can be a more affordable option with tons on offer.

Location: There are various locations in Mzansi. Find one near you on the website.

Prices: Kids: Between R105 - R249 p/m Adults (general): R280 - R1500 p/m Adults (Premier): R810 - R1345 p/m Adults (Collection): R1410 - R2890

Discounts: Discovery Vitality members save up to 75% off monthly membership fees and earn Vitality points for every 30 minute online workouts per day.

Momentum Multiply members save up to 25% off monthly membership fees with zero activation fee and no minimum gym visits are required.

(Prices may change since reading this)

Find out more on Virgin Active's website.

6) SSISA: The Sports Science Institute of SA

With world-class trainers and gym equipment, you'll truly get a unique experience to fit your abilities.

Location (put this in your GPS): 15 Boundary Rd, Newlands, Cape Town, 7700

Prices: Gym memberships: From R640 p/m — this includes full access to the gym with 6 and 12-month options.

Prices vary for different membership levels.

Access the price list here.

(Prices may change since reading this)

Find out more on the SSISA's website.

7) Zone Fitness

Take fitness to a new zone with affordable membership offers and lots of physical training activities to choose from.

Location (put this in your GPS): There are various Zone Fitness Gyms. Find one near you on their website.

Prices: Access the price list when you sign up, here.

Memberships range from R250 to R599 over two years with various options in between.

(Prices may change since reading this)

Find out more on Zone Fitness' website.

8) Planet Fitness

Offering FREE gym throughout January, this one had to be on our list. Online classes are also an option.

Location (put this in your GPS): There are multiple locations.

Find the one closest to you online or with a quick Google search.

Prices:

Get the full price list when you sign up to their site here.

Discovery Vitality, Momentum Multiply, Sanlam Reality, Genesis, Universal 360, and Medihelp offer discounts on memberships.

Your first seven days are FREE.

(These promo's may change since reading this)

Find out more on Planet Fitness' website.

9) Curves (for women)

Curves is more than a gym for women, it promises to improve the health, strength, and self-esteem of women through physical activity and coaching.

Location (put this in your GPS):

There are multiple locations.

Find the one closest to you online.

Prices: Discovery Vitality offers 100% off joining fees while Momentum Multiply offers 25% off monthly membership fees.

Curves' current enrolling discount includes 50% off service fees and 50% off your first month.

(These promo's may change since reading this)

Find out more on Curves' website.

10) MyGym Cape Town

A community and family-friendly gym where fitness is a lifestyle and people from all over can train together, meet, share a cup of coffee, and take advantage of wellness and beauty practices like collagen tanning and skin and body therapies.

Location (put this in your GPS): 79 Roeland St, District Six, Cape Town, 7925

Prices: Access the full price list by signing up on the website.

A free session with a personal trainer is also offered.

(This promo may change since reading this)

Find out more on MyGym's website.

Of course, everyone's budgets differ, so we hope this list helps you find one best-suited for yours and your fitness goals.

And remember, it's never too late to start those fitness goals — if not now, then when, right?!

This article first appeared on KFM : 10 cheap gyms and fitness centres in Mzansi. Let's get moving!