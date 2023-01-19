10 cheap gyms and fitness centres in Mzansi. Let's get moving!

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Home & Garden - Cherise (IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen - Senior Horticulturist at Cape Horticultural Society
Today at 14:10
Advice: Life Hacks - Deputy Insurance Ombudsman (ZOOM)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Denise Gabriels
Today at 14:35
FILLER INTERVIEW: Update on state of municipal pools
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Patricia van der Ross - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 14:50
Music - HannahXNoah
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hannah Kerchhoff
Noah Kerchhoff
Today at 15:20
How are mobile operators keeping us connected?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 15:40
Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 15:50
What are rules for keeping a tiger as a pet?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Douglas Wolhuter
Today at 16:05
Wynberg Awarded Community Policing Forum of the Year
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anzar Salie
Today at 16:20
Lifestyle Four-day work week — yes please!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Mark Smith
Today at 17:05
Cyril Ramaphosa's private prosecution challenge
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
Pandor meeting Lavrov
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday? This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago. 19 January 2023 10:13 AM
Want to start a business or side hustle? Cape Town offers several FREE courses If you've ever considered starting a business but don't know where to start, the Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy is for you. 19 January 2023 9:51 AM
View all Local
What to expect from stage 4 to stage 8 of load shedding Yes, stage 8 is a possibility. 19 January 2023 9:25 AM
Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one) Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented. 18 January 2023 9:12 PM
Want a loadshed-free life? Buy a house near a national key point John speaks to the City of Cape Town Director of Energy Kadri Nassiep to understand which areas are exempted from loadshedding. 18 January 2023 4:25 PM
View all Politics
Consumer journalist warns uncapped data users to ‘read the small print' Wendy Knowler warns mobile data consumers to be weary of deals marketed by network companies as "uncapped" contracts. 19 January 2023 10:06 AM
Not enough technicians to respond to elevator callouts Lester Kiewit chats to elevator expert, Rob Senekal, about loadshedding and its effect on elevators 19 January 2023 8:57 AM
The poultry sector is in crisis, and load shedding is to blame The poultry sector finds itself in a crisis and the culprit is load shedding. 19 January 2023 7:41 AM
View all Business
Twitter auctions off office goods, including a $100k bird statue Twitter has auctioned off a number of items from its San Francisco headquarters, including a statue of the bird which fetched $100... 19 January 2023 10:01 AM
Museum of Wonky English celebrates the funny side of mistranslations Duolingo has introduced the Museum of Wonky English to celebrate the best of mistranslations. 19 January 2023 9:11 AM
Career choices: could plumbing be the right path for you? SA needs LOADS of them With high unemployment in our country choosing your career path can be difficult, but a skill like plumbing could be the answer. 19 January 2023 7:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
Russian and Belarusian flags banned from Australian open tournament The ban is effective immediately following a courtside incident on Monday. 17 January 2023 1:04 PM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
View all Sport
Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL! 19 January 2023 6:45 AM
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer What a beautiful moment! 18 January 2023 1:39 PM
Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter. 18 January 2023 1:25 PM
View all Entertainment
The world is looking into the eye of a category five hurricane - United Nations The 2023 World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos, Switzerland. 19 January 2023 10:41 AM
Polar bear in Alaska chases villagers, then mauls a woman and a boy to death The Polar bear chased multiple residents in the village before killing a woman and a boy. 19 January 2023 8:53 AM
Oxford Univeristy Press chooses 'queen' as children's 'Word of the Year' According to Oxford University Press, 52% of girls chose the word 'Queen' as 'word of the year', against 39% of the boys. 19 January 2023 8:45 AM
View all World
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo The new Hippo TV campaign boldly uses the catchphrase 'get out' even after getting into trouble with a particular insurer... 18 January 2023 9:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

10 cheap gyms and fitness centres in Mzansi. Let's get moving!

19 January 2023 6:48 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Money saving tips
Gym facilities
Feel Great Fitness Guide

Looking to get back into your fitness routine? Here's a list of the 10 budget-friendly gyms and fitness centres in Cape Town.

Now that it's time start putting those New Year's Resolutions into practice... everyone who made fitness related goals, should take full advantage of these budget-friendly gyms and fitness centres.

Fitness Workout GIFfrom Fitness GIFs

1) Sea Point Outdoor Gym (IT'S FREE)

Not a new revelation but definitely worth mentioning for those who love freebies — use a range of fitness equipment for mahala!

Location (put this in the GPS): Three Anchor Bay, Cape Town, 8005

2) Ignite Fitness Center

Promising you more than just a gym experience, you can also book a tour if you'd like to try before buying an entire membership.

Location (put this in the GPS): 122 Saint Georges Street, St Georges Mall, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000

Prices: 12-month membership: From R470 pm 24-month membership: From 385 pm

(Prices may change since reading this)

Find out more on Ignite Fitness Center's website.

3) Roark Gym and Fitness Centre

With a variety of offerings such as muscle training, Zumba, body toning, cardio, aerobic exercises, personal and group training, nutrition coaching, and a free consultation before committing to a contract — it's highly recommended.

Book your free consult, here.

Location (put this in the GPS): 47 De Villiers St, District Six, Cape Town, 8000

Prices: 3-month contract with 3 sessions a week: R1000 6-month contract with 3-sessions a week: R900 12-month contract with 3-sessions a week: R800

Unlimited sessions are also available:

3-month contract with unlimited sessions: R1150 6-month contract with unlimited sessions: R1050 12-month contract with unlimited sessions: R900

(Prices may change since reading this)

Find out more on Roark Gym's website.

4) The Armoury Boxing Club

Offering boxing, sparring, speed-strength training, and more — boxing and fight club lovers will enjoy this one.

Location (put this in the GPS): B2, Buchanan Square, 160 Sir Lowry Rd, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7925

Prices:

Generally, a 3-month no-contact beginner boxing course is R1600.

For more pricing details, you'll need to contact The Armoury but they assure you that you'll get value for your money.

There are no joining fees or hidden administrative charges.

Find out more on The Armoury's website.

5) Virgin Active

Yes, this is not always the cheapest option, but when you calculate your annual membership amount and compare it to other gym's, it can be a more affordable option with tons on offer.

Location: There are various locations in Mzansi. Find one near you on the website.

Prices: Kids: Between R105 - R249 p/m Adults (general): R280 - R1500 p/m Adults (Premier): R810 - R1345 p/m Adults (Collection): R1410 - R2890

Discounts: Discovery Vitality members save up to 75% off monthly membership fees and earn Vitality points for every 30 minute online workouts per day.

Momentum Multiply members save up to 25% off monthly membership fees with zero activation fee and no minimum gym visits are required.

(Prices may change since reading this)

Find out more on Virgin Active's website.

6) SSISA: The Sports Science Institute of SA

With world-class trainers and gym equipment, you'll truly get a unique experience to fit your abilities.

Location (put this in your GPS): 15 Boundary Rd, Newlands, Cape Town, 7700

Prices: Gym memberships: From R640 p/m — this includes full access to the gym with 6 and 12-month options.

Prices vary for different membership levels.

Access the price list here.

(Prices may change since reading this)

Find out more on the SSISA's website.

7) Zone Fitness

Take fitness to a new zone with affordable membership offers and lots of physical training activities to choose from.

Location (put this in your GPS): There are various Zone Fitness Gyms. Find one near you on their website.

Prices: Access the price list when you sign up, here.

Memberships range from R250 to R599 over two years with various options in between.

(Prices may change since reading this)

Find out more on Zone Fitness' website.

8) Planet Fitness

Offering FREE gym throughout January, this one had to be on our list. Online classes are also an option.

Location (put this in your GPS): There are multiple locations.

Find the one closest to you online or with a quick Google search.

Prices:

Get the full price list when you sign up to their site here.

Discovery Vitality, Momentum Multiply, Sanlam Reality, Genesis, Universal 360, and Medihelp offer discounts on memberships.

Your first seven days are FREE.

(These promo's may change since reading this)

Find out more on Planet Fitness' website.

9) Curves (for women)

Curves is more than a gym for women, it promises to improve the health, strength, and self-esteem of women through physical activity and coaching.

Location (put this in your GPS):

There are multiple locations.

Find the one closest to you online.

Prices: Discovery Vitality offers 100% off joining fees while Momentum Multiply offers 25% off monthly membership fees.

Curves' current enrolling discount includes 50% off service fees and 50% off your first month.

(These promo's may change since reading this)

Find out more on Curves' website.

10) MyGym Cape Town

A community and family-friendly gym where fitness is a lifestyle and people from all over can train together, meet, share a cup of coffee, and take advantage of wellness and beauty practices like collagen tanning and skin and body therapies.

Location (put this in your GPS): 79 Roeland St, District Six, Cape Town, 7925

Prices: Access the full price list by signing up on the website.

A free session with a personal trainer is also offered.

(This promo may change since reading this)

Find out more on MyGym's website.

Of course, everyone's budgets differ, so we hope this list helps you find one best-suited for yours and your fitness goals.

And remember, it's never too late to start those fitness goals — if not now, then when, right?!

Lets Do It Stephen Farrelly GIFfrom Lets Do It GIFs

This article first appeared on KFM : 10 cheap gyms and fitness centres in Mzansi. Let's get moving!




19 January 2023 6:48 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Money saving tips
Gym facilities
Feel Great Fitness Guide

More from Lifestyle

FILE: The twitter bird. Picture: Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay

Twitter auctions off office goods, including a $100k bird statue

19 January 2023 10:01 AM

Twitter has auctioned off a number of items from its San Francisco headquarters, including a statue of the bird which fetched $100k.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A sign from the Museum of Wonky English. Picture: @duolingo/twitter

Museum of Wonky English celebrates the funny side of mistranslations

19 January 2023 9:11 AM

Duolingo has introduced the Museum of Wonky English to celebrate the best of mistranslations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ stocking/123rf..com

Career choices: could plumbing be the right path for you? SA needs LOADS of them

19 January 2023 7:25 AM

With high unemployment in our country choosing your career path can be difficult, but a skill like plumbing could be the answer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by cottonbro studio/pexels.com

Yoga for R200 and less: 10 cheapest top-class yoga spots in Cape Town

19 January 2023 5:58 AM

Here's a list of our top 10 affordable yoga spots in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © David Tadevosian /123rf.com

Expect further hikes in price of chicken if load shedding doesn't ease

18 January 2023 5:19 PM

10 million chickens have been taken out of production in the last six weeks - because of power cuts, abattoirs simply don't have enough time to process the number of chickens they normally do.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teaching, school and education vibes. Picture: Pixabay.com

'The basic right to education has become a business' - Vanessa le Roux

18 January 2023 3:52 PM

Clarence Ford speaks to Parent for Equal Education SA's Vanessa le Roux on the unequal South African Education and its effects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Matriculants from St John's College celebrate their results.

Loadshedding most challenging obstacle for class of 2022 - IEB's Anne Oberholzer

18 January 2023 3:44 PM

The CEO of the Independent Examinations Board reflects on the education system, the Class of 2022, and the SA economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

senior-ge70b88557-640jpg

'Friendship and Fun' travel tours for over 50s

18 January 2023 3:18 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to Carol Coombes owner of Travel Time Tours traveling the world with mature travelers and businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New Suzuki five-door Jimny. Picture: Suzuki SA/Facebook.

High five for Jimny fans, as Suzuki brings the bigger model to SA

18 January 2023 3:11 PM

Suzuki has confirmed a bigger 5-door version of the popular SUV will be landing in Mzansi

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World's oldest woman Lucile Randon, Sister André. Picture: Guinnessworldrecords.com

The world's oldest person, according to Guinness, dies, age 118

18 January 2023 2:45 PM

nun, Lucille Randon (Sister Andre) passed in her sleep, after spending most of her 118 years caring for children and the elderly

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding?

Opinion Local

Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career

Sport

Yoga for R200 and less: 10 cheapest top-class yoga spots in Cape Town

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SA likely to be a hard sell at World Economic Forum, say economists

19 January 2023 11:26 AM

SA says to stage joint naval drills with Russia, China

19 January 2023 11:19 AM

Toddler rape, murder: Father says mother spoke of ritual sacrifices for money

19 January 2023 10:48 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA