Inflation slows further but expect 2 more rate hikes (at least) this year
Bruce Whitfield talks to Nicky Weimar (Chief Economist, Nedbank) about the latest inflation numbers.
- Annual consumer price inflation slowed further in December, dipping to 7.2% from 7.4% in November 2022.
- The problem for the average consumer though is that the prices of what we spend a lot of our money on, like food and electricity, keep rising.
- Average ANNUAL inflation for 2022 was 6,9% - the highest annual average rate since 2009 (7,1%) which was at the end of the global financial crisis.
Inflation eased slightly again in December - dipping to 7.2% from 7.4% in November 2022 (and 7.6% in October).
Average ANNUAL inflation for 2022 was 6,9% - the highest annual average rate since 2009 (7,1%) which was at the end of the global financial crisis.
RELATED: Continued drop in inflation (not for food prices) signals lower rate hikes
The problem for the average consumer though is that the prices of what we spend a lot of our money on, like food and electricity, keep rising.
Statistics SA says prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased on average by 12,4% over the past 12 months, driven by bread and cereal prices.
Annual consumer price #inflation eased for a second month, edging lower to 7,2% in December from 7,4% in November and 7,6% in October.' Stats SA (@StatsSA) January 18, 2023
Read more here: https://t.co/6AFBzykduP#StatsSA #CPI pic.twitter.com/dEDMMj88dR
Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist at Nedbank.
While inflation is slowing and we end 2022 at an average of 6.9%, this is still high and well above the Reserve Bank's target of 4.5%, notes Weimar.
It's coming down very slowly but there are spots of good news. The big drag is fuel prices, and that's to be expected - it's coming off a ridiculously high base. Globally we've seen oil price coming down and we know a global slowdown is always associated with falling oil prices.Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist - Nedbank
The Reserve Bank is widely expected to decide on another repo rate hike at its meeting scheduled for next week.
How many increases should we still expect this year?
Weimar says Nedbank's forecast is two hikes of 25 basis points.
We have the first reduction in interest rates occurring in the first quarter of 2024, but with the rate settling at that 10.25-10.50 level that is pretty much where we were before the pandemic struck.Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist - Nedbank
For more from Weimar, scroll up to listen to the interview
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Business
Power cuts, electricity price hike spell more financial distress for businesses
As government and Eskom remain mum on the outlook for load shedding, Bruce Whitfield interviews liquidation specialist Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys.Read More
Expect further hikes in price of chicken if load shedding doesn't ease
10 million chickens have been taken out of production in the last six weeks - because of power cuts, abattoirs simply don't have enough time to process the number of chickens they normally do.Read More
Whoops! Pick n Pay unwittingly sells Spar apples on its clearance shelves
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her account of Pick n Pay in Somerset West unknowingly sold Spar apples.Read More
Don't get scammed out of your hard-earned cash - tips from an expert
A financial journalist explains investment scams, how they operate, and how to avoid falling for them.Read More
Cheapest places in the world for South Africans and their 'measly' rands
Planning an international adventure can be dauntingly expensive, but there are a few places where the rand goes a long way.Read More
[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo
The new Hippo TV campaign boldly uses the catchphrase 'get out' even after getting into trouble with a particular insurer...Read More
Consumer price inflation figure eases for a second month - Stats SA
The main contributors to the latest annual inflation rate includes food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, as well as transport.Read More
Spar CEO to step down as law firm reports widespread fraud, BEE loan fronting
A legal firm was appointed to probe, among other issues, allegations Spar wanted to use their BEE loans to bail out white retailers.Read More
Does Ramaphosa's absence to deal with energy crisis send right message at WEF?
The World Economic Forum meeting kicked off in Davos on Monday. President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his trip at the last minute to deal with the load shedding crisis.Read More
Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA'
Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state capture, but the same government-corporate collusion is at the heart of it says Daily Maverick's Richard Poplak.Read More
More from Local
Power cuts, electricity price hike spell more financial distress for businesses
As government and Eskom remain mum on the outlook for load shedding, Bruce Whitfield interviews liquidation specialist Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys.Read More
Expect further hikes in price of chicken if load shedding doesn't ease
10 million chickens have been taken out of production in the last six weeks - because of power cuts, abattoirs simply don't have enough time to process the number of chickens they normally do.Read More
Want a loadshed-free life? Buy a house near a national key point
John speaks to the City of Cape Town Director of Energy Kadri Nassiep to understand which areas are exempted from loadshedding.Read More
Covid-19 booster shot will be available to all adults before end of Jan
Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced the most recent changes to the country’s vaccination rollout plans on Tuesday.Read More
[PICS] 109-year-old Norwegian vessel 'Statsraad Lehmkuhl' docked at Table Bay
The 'Statsraad Lehmkuhl' is partway through the 20-month One Ocean Expedition research expedition circumnavigating the globe.Read More
2 key tips to look out for before installing solar power at home
For those that can afford it, solar panels are probably on their ‘what-to-buy-next-list’ as loadshedding in SA continues.Read More
Volunteering: one way to get noticed in a tough youth employment market
The Class of 2022 is likely to have a hard time finding work, but a new study suggests volunteering could help prepare them.Read More
Despite dagga being decriminalised you CAN be fired for testing positive at work
If your employer stipulates a zero-tolerance policy to alcohol and drugs, getting stoned at work can get you fired.Read More
US Treasury Secretary heads to SA, Zambia and Senegal for 11-day tour
Clarence Ford interviews Brooks Spector, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick & US SpecialistRead More