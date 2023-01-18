Streaming issues? Report here
Inflation slows further but expect 2 more rate hikes (at least) this year Annual consumer price inflation cooled again slightly in December, dipping to 7.2% from 7.4% in November 2022. 18 January 2023 8:33 PM
Power cuts, electricity price hike spell more financial distress for businesses As government and Eskom remain mum on the outlook for load shedding, Bruce Whitfield interviews liquidation specialist Eric Leven... 18 January 2023 5:38 PM
Expect further hikes in price of chicken if load shedding doesn't ease 10 million chickens have been taken out of production in the last six weeks - because of power cuts, abattoirs simply don't have e... 18 January 2023 5:19 PM
Want a loadshed-free life? Buy a house near a national key point John speaks to the City of Cape Town Director of Energy Kadri Nassiep to understand which areas are exempted from loadshedding. 18 January 2023 4:25 PM
'The basic right to education has become a business' - Vanessa le Roux Clarence Ford speaks to Parent for Equal Education SA's Vanessa le Roux on the unequal South African Education and its effects. 18 January 2023 3:52 PM
Covid-19 booster shot will be available to all adults before end of Jan Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced the most recent changes to the country's vaccination rollout plans on Tuesday. 18 January 2023 3:37 PM
Whoops! Pick n Pay unwittingly sells Spar apples on its clearance shelves Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her account of Pick n Pay in Somerset West unknowingly sold Spar apples. 18 January 2023 4:19 PM
Don't get scammed out of your hard-earned cash - tips from an expert A financial journalist explains investment scams, how they operate, and how to avoid falling for them. 18 January 2023 4:04 PM
Cheapest places in the world for South Africans and their 'measly' rands Planning an international adventure can be dauntingly expensive, but there are a few places where the rand goes a long way. 18 January 2023 11:23 AM
Loadshedding most challenging obstacle for class of 2022 - IEB's Anne Oberholzer The CEO of the Independent Examinations Board reflects on the education system, the Class of 2022, and the SA economy. 18 January 2023 3:44 PM
'Friendship and Fun' travel tours for over 50s Pippa Hudson chats to Carol Coombes owner of Travel Time Tours traveling the world with mature travelers and businesses. 18 January 2023 3:18 PM
High five for Jimny fans, as Suzuki brings the bigger model to SA Suzuki has confirmed a bigger 5-door version of the popular SUV will be landing in Mzansi 18 January 2023 3:11 PM
Russian and Belarusian flags banned from Australian open tournament The ban is effective immediately following a courtside incident on Monday. 17 January 2023 1:04 PM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer What a beautiful moment! 18 January 2023 1:39 PM
Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter. 18 January 2023 1:25 PM
WIN tickets to Gregory Porter live in concert at Kirstenbosch this Saturday The two-time Grammy award winning artist returns to South Africa this month for his first solo concert tour 'An Intimate Evening w... 18 January 2023 6:43 AM
China's population declines for the first time in 60 years The country's National Bureau of Statistics reported a drop of roughly 850,000 people in 2022. 18 January 2023 1:48 PM
Russian mercenary soldier walks on thin ice as he defects to icy Norway Africa Melane chats to Adam Gilchrist on The World View. 18 January 2023 12:41 PM
Former European Member of Parliament is 'spilling the beans' on corruption Former EU MP Pier Antonio Panzeri has agreed to come clean on bribery and corruption. 18 January 2023 11:10 AM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo The new Hippo TV campaign boldly uses the catchphrase 'get out' even after getting into trouble with a particular insurer... 18 January 2023 9:26 AM
Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA' Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state ca... 17 January 2023 8:13 PM
Expect further hikes in price of chicken if load shedding doesn't ease

18 January 2023 5:19 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
South African Poultry Association
SAPA
Load shedding
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
chicken shortage
Chicken prices
Izaak Breitenbach

10 million chickens have been taken out of production in the last six weeks - because of power cuts, abattoirs simply don't have enough time to process the number of chickens they normally do.

Bruce Whitfield finds out how load shedding is affecting chicken production from Izaak Breitenbach, General Manager of the South African Poultry Association.

- Ongoing load shedding is affecting chicken production and if it doesn't let up we can expect a chicken shortage and price hikes.

- There are enough chickens emphasizes SA Poultry Association MD Izaak Breitenbach, the problem is that abattoirs can't keep up with their work due to hours of power cuts.

Image: © David Tadevosian /123rf.com
Image: © David Tadevosian /123rf.com

Some fast food outlets like KFC were forced to close their doors or scale back their menus recently due to a shortage of chicken.

Now there's a warning the shortage caused by power cuts will spill over into the retail and wholesale markets in South Africa as well.

While there are enough chickens, producers aren't left sufficient time for slaughtering the birds amid the current levels of load shedding.

Members have had to take 10 million chickens out of production in the past six weeks due to the crisis says Izaak Breytenbach, GM of the South African Poultry Association (Sapa).

KFC to temporarily close some stores due to power cuts

Astral Foods says power cuts impacting ability to supply chicken to restaurants

Bruce Whitfield talks to Sapa's Breytenbach on The Money Show.

Breytenbach explains that their "chicken houses" aren't that energy-dependent and can get away with using (costly) generators and solar panels on farms.

It's when the process reaches the big industrial abattoirs that there is a struggle to keep up with demand.

There's not a shortage of chicken in South Africa - they're just standing on the farm and not in the retail store.

Izaak Breitenbach, MD - South African Poultry Association

He refers to what happened in December when producers are already pressurised during a month with a lot of public holidays plus increased demand.

We go up 10-20% above normal demand and when you then have six hours of load shedding from Monday... then by Friday we've got a serious shortage of chicken. We have a limited amount of time over the weekend to slaughter the stock that wasn't slaughtered during the week.

Izaak Breitenbach, MD - South African Poultry Association

When it gets to Stage 6 load shedding Breitenbach says, they simply can't cope anymore and fall behind.

Then you see what we've seen with KFC - a shortage of chicken... and I think with the load shedding carrying on with no signs of abating, it really now becomes a longer-term problem and not just an incident.

Izaak Breitenbach, MD - South African Poultry Association

The knock-on effect is huge, Breitenbach says.

He refers to the reports of "10-million day-old chicks slaughtered", explaining what actually happens.

In essence we take the eggs out so the day-old chicks are not placed because the spaces where we would have placed them are now occupied by big birds... Therefore the total amount of slaugher for the period January to early February will be lower.

Izaak Breitenbach, MD - South African Poultry Association

We actually lose a number of times in this production process. Firstly, we don't get the chickens slaughtered. Then we're now slaughtering chickens that are too big for the market (preference)... We've calculated that we are now paying 75c per kilo of chicken for load shedding only.

Izaak Breitenbach, MD - South African Poultry Association

Stage 6 power cuts are disastrous for the industry he says, and if they continue there WILL be chicken shortages, not only in the restaurant sector but spilling over into retail and wholesale as well.

Price increases would also become a reality.

The chicken price is high at the moment simply because of raw material price increases, but we haven't really seen the impact of load shedding yet on the price... Unfortunately we are incurring the costs at present as producers and in times to come we'll have to give that through to the consumer.

Izaak Breitenbach, MD - South African Poultry Association

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
