Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one)

Today at 06:40 Trendspotting Thursday : Lost in translation Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Brett Rogers - Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: who to save first: the chicken or the egg? Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Thabile Nkunjana

Today at 07:20 Load shedding and elevators - it's a situation! Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Rob Senekal | Owner EMI Elevators

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Coding - a skill of the future Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Bilal Kathrada | Software Engineer | Founder IT Varsity

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Prof Irina Filatova - professor emeritus at UKZN

Today at 08:45 History of Cape Town - UCT Summer School: Oceanic Histories Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Prof Nigel Worden

Today at 09:30 Barbs Wire Views and News with Clarence Ford

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Education expert on schools and tutoring Views and News with Clarence Ford

Elizabeth Biney

Today at 10:15 Chemicals impact on fish Views and News with Clarence Ford

Prof Peter Britz - Professor in the department of Ichthyology and Fisheries Science at Rhodes University

Today at 10:30 Young people still getting AIDS but less access to ARVs Views and News with Clarence Ford

Mark Heywood - Founder at Section 27

Today at 11:05 Impact of societal challenges, loadshedding and COVID-19 on Class of 2022 Views and News with Clarence Ford

Today at 11:30 New US study finds how to counteract negative impact of too much sitting Views and News with Clarence Ford

Ross Tucker

Today at 13:40 Lifestyle: Home & Garden - Cherise (IN STUDIO) Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Cherise Viljoen - Senior Horticulturist at Cape Horticultural Society

