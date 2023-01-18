Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one)

Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday : Lost in translation
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brett Rogers - Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: who to save first: the chicken or the egg?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thabile Nkunjana
Today at 07:20
Load shedding and elevators - it's a situation!
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Senekal | Owner EMI Elevators
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Coding - a skill of the future
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bilal Kathrada | Software Engineer | Founder IT Varsity
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova - professor emeritus at UKZN
Today at 08:45
History of Cape Town - UCT Summer School: Oceanic Histories
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Nigel Worden
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Education expert on schools and tutoring
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Elizabeth Biney
Today at 10:15
Chemicals impact on fish
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Prof Peter Britz - Professor in the department of Ichthyology and Fisheries Science at Rhodes University
Today at 10:30
Young people still getting AIDS but less access to ARVs
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Mark Heywood - Founder at Section 27
Today at 11:05
Impact of societal challenges, loadshedding and COVID-19 on Class of 2022
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 11:30
New US study finds how to counteract negative impact of too much sitting
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Ross Tucker
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Home & Garden - Cherise (IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen - Senior Horticulturist at Cape Horticultural Society
Today at 14:10
Advice: Life Hacks - Deputy Insurance Ombudsman
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Denise Gabriels
Latest Local
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one) Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented. 18 January 2023 9:12 PM
Inflation slows further but expect 2 more rate hikes (at least) this year Annual consumer price inflation cooled again slightly in December, dipping to 7.2% from 7.4% in November 2022. 18 January 2023 8:33 PM
Want a loadshed-free life? Buy a house near a national key point John speaks to the City of Cape Town Director of Energy Kadri Nassiep to understand which areas are exempted from loadshedding. 18 January 2023 4:25 PM
'The basic right to education has become a business' - Vanessa le Roux Clarence Ford speaks to Parent for Equal Education SA's Vanessa le Roux on the unequal South African Education and its effects. 18 January 2023 3:52 PM
Covid-19 booster shot will be available to all adults before end of Jan Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced the most recent changes to the country’s vaccination rollout plans on Tuesday. 18 January 2023 3:37 PM
Power cuts, electricity price hike spell more financial distress for businesses As government and Eskom remain mum on the outlook for load shedding, Bruce Whitfield interviews liquidation specialist Eric Leven... 18 January 2023 5:38 PM
Expect further hikes in price of chicken if load shedding doesn't ease 10 million chickens have been taken out of production in the last six weeks - because of power cuts, abattoirs simply don't have e... 18 January 2023 5:19 PM
Whoops! Pick n Pay unwittingly sells Spar apples on its clearance shelves Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her account of Pick n Pay in Somerset West unknowingly sold Spar apples. 18 January 2023 4:19 PM
Loadshedding most challenging obstacle for class of 2022 - IEB's Anne Oberholzer The CEO of the Independent Examinations Board reflects on the education system, the Class of 2022, and the SA economy. 18 January 2023 3:44 PM
'Friendship and Fun' travel tours for over 50s Pippa Hudson chats to Carol Coombes owner of Travel Time Tours traveling the world with mature travelers and businesses. 18 January 2023 3:18 PM
High five for Jimny fans, as Suzuki brings the bigger model to SA Suzuki has confirmed a bigger 5-door version of the popular SUV will be landing in Mzansi 18 January 2023 3:11 PM
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route. 11 January 2023 12:04 PM
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365) After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92. 4 January 2023 9:45 AM
FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 January 2023 7:53 AM
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer What a beautiful moment! 18 January 2023 1:39 PM
Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter. 18 January 2023 1:25 PM
WIN tickets to Gregory Porter live in concert at Kirstenbosch this Saturday The two-time Grammy award winning artist returns to South Africa this month for his first solo concert tour ‘An Intimate Evening w... 18 January 2023 6:43 AM
New Zealand PM Ardern announces shock resignation The 42-year-old - who steered the country through natural disasters, the COVID pandemic, and its worst-ever terror attack - said s... 19 January 2023 3:49 AM
China's population declines for the first time in 60 years The country's National Bureau of Statistics reported a drop of roughly 850,000 people in 2022. 18 January 2023 1:48 PM
Russian mercenary soldier walks on thin ice as he defects to icy Norway Africa Melane chats to Adam Gilchrist on The World View. 18 January 2023 12:41 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo The new Hippo TV campaign boldly uses the catchphrase 'get out' even after getting into trouble with a particular insurer... 18 January 2023 9:26 AM
Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA' Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state ca... 17 January 2023 8:13 PM
Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one)

18 January 2023 9:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Food security
Farmers
Agriculture
Load shedding
The Money Show
Agri SA
Bruce Whitfield
Christo van der Rheede

Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director of Agri SA.