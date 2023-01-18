China's population declines for the first time in 60 years
China's population has shrunk for the first time in more than 60 years.
The death rate outnumbered the birth rate, which plunged to record lows.
The country's National Bureau of Statistics reported that by the end of 2022, the country's population stood at around 1,411,750,000, a decrease of 850,000 from 2021's statistics.
The number of births in 2022 was 9.56 million, while the number of deaths was 10.41 million.
In late 2015, China ended its strict "one-child policy", but that move has proved not to be effective in boosting its population.
China has for many years been regarded as the most populous nation on earth, but it's now believed that India may soon stake a claim to that title.
