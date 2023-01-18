What is eWaste and how do we get rid of it safely?
Clarence Ford speaks to Keith Anderson, CEO at e-Waste Association of South Africa (eWASA).
EWaste can do significant environmental damage if it is not disposed of safely.
The eWASA website can direct you to responsible recycling points.
According to Anderson, eWaste or electronic waste refers to anything that works by using a plug or a battery that has reached the end of its lifespan.
That is a fridge, a stove, a hairdryer, microwave, charger for your phone… anything that is electronic or electric.Keith Anderson, CEO at e-Waste Association of South Africa
These items fill our homes but they all have a finite lifespan and need to be safely disposed of when they are no longer usable, rather than being dumped in a landfill.
If you are unsure of where to drop off your eWaste, Anderson says you can go on their website, ewasa.org, and use the interactive map to find recyclers to dispose of your waste responsibly.
He adds that you can recycle almost all eWaste but at this stage only 12% is being recycled properly.
If these products are not disposed off properly, the heavy metals in these products can do significant damage to the environment they are in.
Sometimes that contamination over time can get so sever that it is irreversible.Keith Anderson, CEO at e-Waste Association of South Africa
