[PICS] 109-year-old Norwegian vessel 'Statsraad Lehmkuhl' docked at Table Bay

Statsraad Lehmkuhl. Picture: Amy Green. PTR (photographytoremember.co.za)

There's a beautiful classic sailing ship which is berthed in Table Bay Harbour.

She’s called the Statsraad Lehmkuhl and she’s a 109 year old Norwegian vessel, partway through what’s called the One Ocean Expedition.

The ship set sail from Norway in August 2021 and is busy on a 20 month long research expedition that is circumnavigating the globe.

The expedition aims to share knowledge and raise awareness about the importance of the ocean for our common, sustainable future.

They're researching ocean issues such as microplastic pollution.

48 countries are represented in the exhibition, including core Norwegian crew.

Before arriving in the Mother City, she stopped in Maputo and Durban where students boarded.

Part of her stopover in Cape Town incudes a collaboration with the University of the Western Cape,

The 🇳🇴tallship @statsraad Lehmkuhl has arrived in Cape Town. The #OneOceanExpedition has been 20 months at sea doing ocean research. Arrived this morning in CT with 30 nationalities on board, including from 🇿🇦. Another manifesation of strong ocean partnership between 🇿🇦 and🇳🇴⚓️⛵️ pic.twitter.com/CmOYRKBtO9 ' Gjermund Saether (@NorAmbSA) January 13, 2023

Statsraad Lehmkuhl is a three-masted steel barque, built in 1914 in Bremerhaven, Germany as a training ship for the German merchant navy and originally

She was initially constructed for commercial purposes and has been sailing for more than a century under the Norwegian flag.

The ship has a crew of 25, is 98 metres long, has 22 sails, and can transport over 140 trainees on a trip.

But what is it that she’s doing that brings her into your ambit at UWC? +

The Southern African Nordic Centre (SANORD) is an organisation which connects Nordic and South African universities, they collaborating in research on various issues including democracy, teacher education and human rights.

Umesh Bawa is UWC’s Director of the Southern African Nordic Centre and International Relations.

He says the ship has circumnavigated the globe twice, largely powered by wind.

They've been largely using, about 85% wind sail to go around the world. From Mauritius to Maputo, they used 97% wind power. Umesh Bawa UWC’s Director of the Southern African Nordic Centre and International Relations.

It's a lovely place where students and researchers from around the world...doing research work, having a traveling university, assessing the condition and status of the ocean. Umesh Bawa UWC’s Director of the Southern African Nordic Centre and International Relations.

