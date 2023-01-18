Covid-19 booster shot will be available to all adults before end of Jan





John Maytham spoke to the Department of Health's deputy director-general, Nicholas Crisp.

· South Africa plans to extend its Covid-19 vaccine booster shots – to all people over the age of 18 before the end of January

· The shots were previously only made available to people older than 50

Crisp, who is involved in co-ordinating South Africa's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, says the boosters will be open to the public no later than 1 February.

People that received four injections (based on whether they took the Pfizer vaccine) will be able to receive an additional dose after 180 days.

We are expecting that by the 1st of February it’s good to go. Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health

He advises South Africans to take up this opportunity because the vaccine stimulates immunity and offers partial protection from the virus.

Getting vaccinated is a good idea and being up to date with all the available doses that you can be scheduled for should be everybody’s priority. Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health

Other coronavirus news from Phaahla includes an increase in genomic sequencing of the XBB.1.5 sub-variant, no update on child vaccinations, and no restrictions to be imposed on travellers from China.

