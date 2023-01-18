Streaming issues? Report here
Want a loadshed-free life? Buy a house near a national key point

18 January 2023
by Tedeso Twala
Tags:
#EskomLoadShedding
load shedding exemption
cape town load shedding
loadsheddding

John speaks to the City of Cape Town Director of Energy Kadri Nassiep to understand which areas are exempted from loadshedding.
Loadshedding electricity

As South Africa labours under stage 4, 5 and 6 load shedding, with no end in sight, everyone's looking for a way out of the inconvenience of blackouts.

Turns out, some areas don't get loadshed at all, because they're on the same grid as a national key point.

Nassiep says the National Regulatory Standard (NRF048-9) spells out which areas can and cannot be excluded.

He further explained that even though there are areas that are excluded from loadshedding, no area is exempted from having loadshedding altogether.

People generally ask well is so and so exempted from loadshedding and the short answer is no exemption because exemption implies permanent status, so there are no exemptions.

Kadri Nassiep, Director of Energy - City of Cape Town

Nassiep says they have to keep the lights on at certain key points, like the president's residence in Cape Town, and Parliament, to ensure they remain secure.

If you look at the standard regulation, there are certain areas that have to be excluded because they are national key points, that includes the Parliament for example.

Kadri Nassiep, Director of Energy - City of Cape Town

The regulations are clear on which key points need to stay powered, but when it comes to how much of the area gets the benefit of uninterrupted power, the city has some discretion.

If you are in the same grid as a particular spot that has to be excluded, then you enjoy that benefit. Obviously, we have worked over the years to try and narrow that down as much as possible.

Kadri Nassiep, Director of Energy - City of Cape Town



Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
