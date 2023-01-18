Winde gives Ramaphosa ultimatum on coming clean about SA's energy crisis
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Tuesday gave President Cyril Ramaphosa an ultimatum in writing.
He wants the number one citizen to come clean about the extent of the country's electricity crisis or face a possible inter-governmental dispute.
Winde said the agricultural sector was entering a critical period and crops worth R60 billion were under threat due to load shedding.
READ: Eskom energy crisis due to ANC cadre deployment policy: DA
The premier said Ramaphosa needs to be more transparent about the exact extent of the electricity crisis, and share short-, medium- and long-term plans to resolve it.
Winde said over 180,000 hectares of permanent crops could be under threat due to the continued power outages.
In a letter to Ramaphosa Winde wrote that an average farm in Ceres forks out over R1 million a month on diesel costs for generators, more than double the R400,000 it would usually spend on electricity.
He set Ramaphosa a 27 January deadline to share timeframes for restoring full electricity supply to the Western Cape failing which, an intergovernmental dispute could be lodged.
READ: Ramaphosa instructs energy crisis committee to fast-track plan
Winde believes the lack of transparency from the national government on the true extent of the crisis breaches Chapter 3 of the Constitution.
The Western Cape estimates having lost R8.2 billion in the gross domestic product in 2022 due to load shedding.
Winde said this figure will increase if the country is subjected to record levels of load shedding in 2023.
This article first appeared on EWN : Winde gives Ramaphosa ultimatum on coming clean about SA's energy crisis
More from Politics
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday?
This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago.Read More
What to expect from stage 4 to stage 8 of load shedding
Yes, stage 8 is a possibility.Read More
Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one)
Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented.Read More
Want a loadshed-free life? Buy a house near a national key point
John speaks to the City of Cape Town Director of Energy Kadri Nassiep to understand which areas are exempted from loadshedding.Read More
'The basic right to education has become a business' - Vanessa le Roux
Clarence Ford speaks to Parent for Equal Education SA's Vanessa le Roux on the unequal South African Education and its effects.Read More
Covid-19 booster shot will be available to all adults before end of Jan
Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced the most recent changes to the country’s vaccination rollout plans on Tuesday.Read More
The Midday Report Express: All school in SA now open!
All the news you need to know.Read More
US Treasury Secretary heads to SA, Zambia and Senegal for 11-day tour
Clarence Ford interviews Brooks Spector, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick & US SpecialistRead More
DA goes to court to challenge electricity tariff increase, loadshedding itself
"We believe we have a strong legal case on the grounds that Nersa has acted irrationally and inconsistently with the constitution."Read More