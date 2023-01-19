Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Home & Garden - Cherise (IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen - Senior Horticulturist at Cape Horticultural Society
Today at 14:10
Advice: Life Hacks - Deputy Insurance Ombudsman (ZOOM)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Denise Gabriels
Today at 14:35
FILLER INTERVIEW: Update on state of municipal pools
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Patricia van der Ross - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 14:50
Music - HannahXNoah
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hannah Kerchhoff
Noah Kerchhoff
Today at 15:20
How are mobile operators keeping us connected?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 15:40
Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 15:50
What are rules for keeping a tiger as a pet?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Douglas Wolhuter
Today at 16:05
Wynberg Awarded Community Policing Forum of the Year
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anzar Salie
Today at 16:20
Lifestyle Four-day work week — yes please!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Mark Smith
Today at 17:05
Cyril Ramaphosa's private prosecution challenge
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
Pandor meeting Lavrov
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday? This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago. 19 January 2023 10:13 AM
Want to start a business or side hustle? Cape Town offers several FREE courses If you've ever considered starting a business but don't know where to start, the Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy is for you. 19 January 2023 9:51 AM
View all Local
What to expect from stage 4 to stage 8 of load shedding Yes, stage 8 is a possibility. 19 January 2023 9:25 AM
Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one) Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented. 18 January 2023 9:12 PM
Want a loadshed-free life? Buy a house near a national key point John speaks to the City of Cape Town Director of Energy Kadri Nassiep to understand which areas are exempted from loadshedding. 18 January 2023 4:25 PM
View all Politics
Consumer journalist warns uncapped data users to ‘read the small print' Wendy Knowler warns mobile data consumers to be weary of deals marketed by network companies as "uncapped" contracts. 19 January 2023 10:06 AM
Not enough technicians to respond to elevator callouts Lester Kiewit chats to elevator expert, Rob Senekal, about loadshedding and its effect on elevators 19 January 2023 8:57 AM
The poultry sector is in crisis, and load shedding is to blame The poultry sector finds itself in a crisis and the culprit is load shedding. 19 January 2023 7:41 AM
View all Business
Twitter auctions off office goods, including a $100k bird statue Twitter has auctioned off a number of items from its San Francisco headquarters, including a statue of the bird which fetched $100... 19 January 2023 10:01 AM
Museum of Wonky English celebrates the funny side of mistranslations Duolingo has introduced the Museum of Wonky English to celebrate the best of mistranslations. 19 January 2023 9:11 AM
Career choices: could plumbing be the right path for you? SA needs LOADS of them With high unemployment in our country choosing your career path can be difficult, but a skill like plumbing could be the answer. 19 January 2023 7:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
Russian and Belarusian flags banned from Australian open tournament The ban is effective immediately following a courtside incident on Monday. 17 January 2023 1:04 PM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
View all Sport
Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL! 19 January 2023 6:45 AM
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer What a beautiful moment! 18 January 2023 1:39 PM
Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter. 18 January 2023 1:25 PM
View all Entertainment
The world is looking into the eye of a category five hurricane - United Nations The 2023 World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos, Switzerland. 19 January 2023 10:41 AM
Polar bear in Alaska chases villagers, then mauls a woman and a boy to death The Polar bear chased multiple residents in the village before killing a woman and a boy. 19 January 2023 8:53 AM
Oxford Univeristy Press chooses 'queen' as children's 'Word of the Year' According to Oxford University Press, 52% of girls chose the word 'Queen' as 'word of the year', against 39% of the boys. 19 January 2023 8:45 AM
View all World
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo The new Hippo TV campaign boldly uses the catchphrase 'get out' even after getting into trouble with a particular insurer... 18 January 2023 9:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career

19 January 2023 5:37 AM
by Mawande Mateza
Tags:
Proteas
Hashim Amla
Surrey Cricket
county cricket

Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations when he thrived in limited overs matches.

JOHANNESBURG - One of South Africa’s greatest batters of all time, Hashim Amla, has called time on his professional career at the age of 39.

Amla retired from international cricket in 2019 after South Africa’s World Cup campaign came to an end but continued playing cricket on the county circuit in England. He signed for Surrey in 2019 and was a vital member of the side that won the County Championship in 2022.

In his sparkling 15-year career with the Proteas, Amla hit 9,282 runs and 28 hundreds in 124 Test matches, making him the second-highest South African run scorer in the format and he still holds the record for the highest individual score by a South African after he became the country’s first triple-centurion against England in 2012 at The Oval – the ground that would later become his home with Surrey.

Often regarded as a Test specialist owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations when he thrived in limited overs matches. He made 8,113 runs and 27 hundreds in 181 One-Day Internationals where he formed arguably the most devastating opening partnership in the world with Quinton de Kock.

“I have great memories of the Oval ground and to finally leave it as a player fills me with immense gratitude for what has been. A sincere thank you to Alec Stewart and the entire Surrey staff, players and Members for their support. The Surrey ship runs so professionally that it would make any international player feel a sense of honour just to be involved with. I wish them all the best and many more trophies,” Amla said.

Amla is currently involved in the inaugural SA20 season where he is acting as a batting coach for the MI Cape Town franchise.


This article first appeared on EWN : Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career




19 January 2023 5:37 AM
by Mawande Mateza
Tags:
Proteas
Hashim Amla
Surrey Cricket
county cricket

More from Sport

Russian flag: Picture: Google

Russian and Belarusian flags banned from Australian open tournament

17 January 2023 1:04 PM

The ban is effective immediately following a courtside incident on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stuartburf/123rf.com

SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket'

16 January 2023 9:01 AM

The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates with the trophy after winning her Women's Singles final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on Day Thirteen of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on 12 September 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. Picture: @usopen/Twitter

Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy

12 January 2023 7:16 AM

The former world number 1 is expecting her first child.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Cape Town Cycle Tour

Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route

11 January 2023 12:04 PM

David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi (right) and his family. Picture: www.instagram.com/siya_kolisi_the_bear/

'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365)

4 January 2023 9:45 AM

After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brazilian football legend, Pele. Picture: Neymar Júnior/Instagram

FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé

4 January 2023 7:53 AM

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formula One great Michael Schumacher. Picture: @LewisHamilton/Twitter

Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery

3 January 2023 9:39 AM

Fans across the world are wishing Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery following brain injuries obtained a decade ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A stamp printed in Congo, dedicated to the World Cup in Argentina in 1978, shows Pele. © neftali77/123rf.com

Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar pay moving tribute to Pelé, who passed away on Thursday

30 December 2022 7:59 AM

The death of Pelé has left the world in sorrow, and many football stars have taken to social media to express their sympathies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Stormers' Deon Fourie celebrates the side's United Rugby Championship victory. Picture: @THESTORMERS/Twitter

Stormers take on Bulls in the 'biggest game of the season'

23 December 2022 8:17 AM

Tonight, the Stormers and Bulls go head-to-head at Cape Town Stadium.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari scores against Argentina in their Fifa World Cup Group C match on 22 November 2022. Picture: @FIFAWorldCup/Twitter

Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations?

15 December 2022 1:29 PM

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding?

Opinion Local

Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career

Sport

Yoga for R200 and less: 10 cheapest top-class yoga spots in Cape Town

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SA likely to be a hard sell at World Economic Forum, say economists

19 January 2023 11:26 AM

SA says to stage joint naval drills with Russia, China

19 January 2023 11:19 AM

Toddler rape, murder: Father says mother spoke of ritual sacrifices for money

19 January 2023 10:48 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA