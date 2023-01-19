Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business
Happy birthday to a true icon, Miss Dolly Parton!
Aside from celebrating a life filled with greatest hits and legendary fashion sense, Parton also contributes to philanthropic work.
Feeling nostalgic?
Listen to this playlist of Parton's greatest hits below.
But that's not all...
Parton's recent work includes a sweet collaboration with American pre-mixed baking brand, Duncan Hines sharing her favourite brownie, cornbread, and biscuit pre-mixes.
So far, Parton's released about 3000 songs (wowzers) and she's not slowing down anytime soon — she recently announced that she's releasing new music...
This year I’m going to give the public a gift. I had a dream about God standing on a mountaintop saying, ‘don’t make me have to come down there.’ So, I get up and I write this song, trying to draw attention to what’s going on and what we can do to help.Dolly Parton, in an interview on the Today show
At 77, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alum's still going strong and living her best life.
So, we see why fans from all over the world are celebrating her awesomeness:
Happy 77th birthday to a true global icon, Dolly Parton! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/TRT8JC2Axe' Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 19, 2023
🎂 HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOLLY PARTON 🎂' Scott B. Peterson (@ScottPeterson69) January 19, 2023
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Born 1/19/1946#DollyParton @DollyParton #HappyBirthday #HappyBirthdayDolly @zachwilliams pic.twitter.com/yFCGiaSon5
I’m going to keep this pure and simple - just like you.' meh (@DixieHasbro) January 19, 2023
Happy Birthday, @DollyParton #HappyBirthdayDolly pic.twitter.com/IsGIVxkN7X
Keep on inspiring us to reach for our dreams because age is clearly nothing but a number for Parton.
This article first appeared on KFM : Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business
