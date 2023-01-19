Not enough technicians to respond to elevator callouts





Lester Kiewit chats to Rob Senekal, owner of EMI Elevators about loadshedding and its impact on elevators and the public getting stuck in them.

Listen to their chat below.

In the interview, the pair chat about:

The overwhelming number of "I'm stuck in an elevator" callouts EMI Elevators receives during loadshedding.

Being unable to cope with the number of callouts, frequency and unpredictability of load shedding level changes.

The legal impact of not being able to help during a crisis.

Senekal also shared some tips to stay calm when stuck in an elevator:

1) Stay calm, don't panic (apologies in advance if you're claustrophobic).

2) Know that the lift is safe.

3) Don’t try to open the doors while waiting for help.

It was also pointed out that...

There are not enough technicians to respond to the number of callouts of people getting stuck in lifts. Lester Kiewit, Cape Talk presenter

We can't keep up. There's no ways we've got enough staff to manage Stage 6. Rob Senekal, EMI Elevator owner and expert

Senekal also touched on the impact of loadshedding on his company's operations...

We sit in a scenario where we’re having clients or buildings that are requesting that we basically have our car on the corner of every building… it’s just not viable for us to do that. Rob Senekal, EMI Elevator owner and expert

If you do find yourself stuck in an elevator, understand that it won't be a quick rescue...

Our callout times start falling behind. When our normal call around time is maybe 15/20 minutes It’s not anymore, it’s 45 minutes to an hour, which starts becoming a big problem. Rob Senekal, EMI Elevator owner and expert

A light in this loadshedding darkness is that Senekal might be looking for potential apprentices, so contact them if you're interested.

The demand of people looking for elevator technicians is a business opportunity for some to take advantage of.

Of course, the only way not to get stuck in an elevator is to check the area's loadshedding schedule and avoid elevators during that time... or take the stairs.

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.

This article first appeared on KFM : Not enough technicians to respond to elevator callouts