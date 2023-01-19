Cape Town dam levels drop to 65% vs 91% this time last year





Dam levels are critical for Cape Town's water supply, warns the City of Cape Town.

Image: SANParks - Table Mountain National Park/Facebook

According to the City of Cape Town, the City has set a maximum limit for collective water use to be no more than 850 million litres per day.

During the past week, daily water usage increased to 969 million litres per day, compared to 925 million litres from the week prior.

While the risk of water restrictions is not yet high, the City urges the public to use water sparingly.

Some tips to save water shared by The City of Cape Town:

Take short showers or small baths

Close taps when you're not using it

Water your garden in the early hours of the morning or in the evening to prevent evaporation

Only flush toilets when necessary