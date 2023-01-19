What to expect from stage 4 to stage 8 of load shedding





The load shedding crisis continues, and stage eight is becoming a close reality.

Stage five and beyond could see load shedding blocks of 4.5 hours, says the City of Cape Town.

The City has broken down what each stage will look like:

Stage 4

Four areas will be off, three times per day

Power will be off for 2.5 hours

Stage 5

Five areas will be off, three times per day

One of the load shedding blocks will be for 4.5 hours and the remaining two will be for 2.5 hours

Total shedding hours may be up to 9.5 hours

Stage 6

Six areas will be off, three times per day

Two load shedding blocks will be off for 4.5 hours on alternative days. The two remaining blocks will be 2.5 hours each

Total shedding hours may be up to 11.5 hours

Stage 7

Seven areas will be off, three times per day

Two 4.5-hour long blocks either in the same day or on alternative days with the remaining two blocks being 2.5 hours each

Stage 8

50% of areas will be off at the same time

Power will be off for 4.5 hour-long periods for three hours of the same – this will continue for as long as stage eight is in effect

The City of Cape Town encourages the city to be as prepared as possible.

Ensure that your devices are charged and, if you do not have a gas stove, prepare food beforehand.

Also, have lights and candles ready.

