Museum of Wonky English celebrates the funny side of mistranslations





Lester Kiewit spoke to Brett Rogers, culture lead at Cape Town advertising agency HaveYouHeard.

The Museum of Wonky English highlights the humorous mistranslations that come with learning languages .

The museum is located in Harajuku in Tokyo.

FILE: A sign from the Museum of Wonky English. Picture: @duolingo/twitter

Learning a new language is bound to come with some slip ups and Duolingo’s museum has decided to highlight some of these funniest phrases.

The Museum is in Harajuku in Tokyo and shows some of the best wonky-English mistranslations spotted in Japan.

Rogers says that this museum is a sweet and endearing way of leaning into the mistakes that are often seen as a negative.

What they are actually doing is celebrating people’s errors along the way as they make mistakes learning a language. Brett Rogers, culture lead at Cape Town advertising agency HaveYouHeard

Some of the examples they highlighted are “Please Urinate with precision and Elegance”, “Please do not eat children and elderly”, and “Panic Carefully”.

In South Africa, with our 11 official languages many of us are no stranger to struggling to try and communicate in a different language and stumbling along the way.

Concepts like the Museum of Wonky English show that there is no need to "panic carefully" when you make a mistake and embrace what you create while you learn.

