



Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

A polar bear has caused a riot after killing two people in the villages of Wales in Alaska.

Police and officials are expected to visit the remote area and begin investigations.

One of Johannesburg Zoos polar bears. The zoos female bear Geebee died at the age of 29 on 12 January 2014. Picture: www.jhbzoo.org.za

The bear was killed after mauling the victims to death.

Police are in the process of investigating the matter. What we know is that the bear entered the village of Wales in Alaska, and it was clearly hungry, according to the locals. Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent

It was shot and killed when it attacked the woman and the boy. Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent

This article first appeared on 702 : Polar bear in Alaska chases villagers, then mauls a woman and a boy to death