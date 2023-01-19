Oxford Univeristy Press chooses 'queen' as children's 'Word of the Year'
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
The former long-serving Monarch Queen Elizabeth II has been chosen by young people as Oxford Children's word of the year.
The word "Happy" was chosen as number two (36%) while "chaos" gained third place with 14%.
They mentioned emotions, connection, and a sense of community in her passing.Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Oxford Univeristy Press chooses 'queen' as children's 'Word of the Year'
Source : https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/her-majesty-the-queens-90th-birthday-prime-ministers-humble-address
More from World
The world is looking into the eye of a category five hurricane - United Nations
The 2023 World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos, Switzerland.Read More
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday?
This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago.Read More
Polar bear in Alaska chases villagers, then mauls a woman and a boy to death
The Polar bear chased multiple residents in the village before killing a woman and a boy.Read More
New Zealand PM Ardern announces shock resignation
The 42-year-old - who steered the country through natural disasters, the COVID pandemic, and its worst-ever terror attack - said she no longer had 'enough in the tank'.Read More
China's population declines for the first time in 60 years
The country's National Bureau of Statistics reported a drop of roughly 850,000 people in 2022.Read More
Russian mercenary soldier walks on thin ice as he defects to icy Norway
Africa Melane chats to Adam Gilchrist on The World View.Read More
Former European Member of Parliament is 'spilling the beans' on corruption
Former EU MP Pier Antonio Panzeri has agreed to come clean on bribery and corruption.Read More
Former British PM Boris Johnson to write a memoir about his crazy time in office
Johnson promises it will be "a memoir like no other".Read More
'Iran women continue to risk their lives knowing the danger they are facing'
Courageous Iranian women have been protesting against their authoritarian theocratic government for months.Read More