Oxford Univeristy Press chooses 'queen' as children's 'Word of the Year'

The former long-serving Monarch Queen Elizabeth II has been chosen by young people as Oxford Children's word of the year.

The word "Happy" was chosen as number two (36%) while "chaos" gained third place with 14%.

Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin lies at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland on 12 September 2022. Picture: @RoyalFamily/Twitter

They mentioned emotions, connection, and a sense of community in her passing. Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent

