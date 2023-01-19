Want to start a business or side hustle? Cape Town offers several FREE courses





If these last three years have taught us anything, it's that life is short and the best time to make your dreams a reality is now!

Last year, the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, Alderman James Vos, launched Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy, an online portal with free courses to help further local businesses.

© fizkes/123rf.com

Some of the courses include dealing with setbacks, understanding entrepreneurial cycles, ways to start a farming business, and how to grow your business.

The portal is easily accessible and functional on cell phones.

The aim of this portal is to make Cape Town the easiest place in South Africa to do business, according to Vos.

Through projects and programmes such as the Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy, it is my mission to do even more, and help more Capetonians realise their business dreams while creating more job opportunities. City's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, Alderman James Vos

If you're interested in doing one of the courses, click here.