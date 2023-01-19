Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Home & Garden - Cherise (IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen - Senior Horticulturist at Cape Horticultural Society
Today at 14:10
Advice: Life Hacks - Deputy Insurance Ombudsman (ZOOM)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Denise Gabriels
Today at 14:35
FILLER INTERVIEW: Update on state of municipal pools
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Patricia van der Ross - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 14:50
Music - HannahXNoah
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hannah Kerchhoff
Noah Kerchhoff
Today at 15:20
How are mobile operators keeping us connected?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 15:40
Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 15:50
What are rules for keeping a tiger as a pet?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Douglas Wolhuter
Today at 16:05
Wynberg Awarded Community Policing Forum of the Year
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anzar Salie
Today at 16:20
Lifestyle Four-day work week — yes please!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Mark Smith
Today at 17:05
Cyril Ramaphosa's private prosecution challenge
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
Pandor meeting Lavrov
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Want to start a business or side hustle? Cape Town offers several FREE courses

19 January 2023 9:51 AM
by Amy Fraser
Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy

If you've ever considered starting a business but don't know where to start, the Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy is for you.

If these last three years have taught us anything, it's that life is short and the best time to make your dreams a reality is now!

Last year, the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, Alderman James Vos, launched Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy, an online portal with free courses to help further local businesses.

RELATED: CoCT boosting local business with Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy

Some of the courses include dealing with setbacks, understanding entrepreneurial cycles, ways to start a farming business, and how to grow your business.

The portal is easily accessible and functional on cell phones.

The aim of this portal is to make Cape Town the easiest place in South Africa to do business, according to Vos.

Through projects and programmes such as the Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy, it is my mission to do even more, and help more Capetonians realise their business dreams while creating more job opportunities.

City's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, Alderman James Vos

If you're interested in doing one of the courses, click here.




