No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa

19 January 2023 10:53 AM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding

It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests.

Africa Melane speaks to Godfrey Mulaudzi of the Institute of Security Studies.

The hotspots are varied and include informal settlements, major urban centers, major highways, and areas near governmental buildings.

The protests seem to be related to the recent bout of stage six of power cuts and the general fallout from all the load shedding of the past year.

Commissioner Street in the Joburg CBD was barricaded with burning tyres and debris at Goud Street due to protest action on 16 January 2023. Picture: @JoburgMPD/Twitter
Commissioner Street in the Joburg CBD was barricaded with burning tyres and debris at Goud Street due to protest action on 16 January 2023. Picture: @JoburgMPD/Twitter

I think that this is how our people actively participate in the democratic process, through exercising their rights, which is to protest. I must say that I think quite a significant number of protests that we have seen recently have been around issues of electricity.

Godfrey Mulaudzi of the Institute of Security Studies

The entire political leadership landscape, they are unresponsive. Because once the protests get to be violent, you would hear the narrative, more often than not, that 'we have been trying to reach out to our leaders, but they have not been responding'.

Godfrey Mulaudzi of the Institute of Security Studies

I think we need to emphasise that we always need to be on the side of the rule of law. We need to support the rule of law. If we don't have political stability in our country; that undermines social and economic progress, and that is not in the interest of any one of us.

Godfrey Mulaudzi of the Institute of Security Studies

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


