Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa
Africa Melane speaks to Godfrey Mulaudzi of the Institute of Security Studies.
The hotspots are varied and include informal settlements, major urban centers, major highways, and areas near governmental buildings.
The protests seem to be related to the recent bout of stage six of power cuts and the general fallout from all the load shedding of the past year.
I think that this is how our people actively participate in the democratic process, through exercising their rights, which is to protest. I must say that I think quite a significant number of protests that we have seen recently have been around issues of electricity.Godfrey Mulaudzi of the Institute of Security Studies
The entire political leadership landscape, they are unresponsive. Because once the protests get to be violent, you would hear the narrative, more often than not, that 'we have been trying to reach out to our leaders, but they have not been responding'.Godfrey Mulaudzi of the Institute of Security Studies
I think we need to emphasise that we always need to be on the side of the rule of law. We need to support the rule of law. If we don't have political stability in our country; that undermines social and economic progress, and that is not in the interest of any one of us.Godfrey Mulaudzi of the Institute of Security Studies
