Consumer journalist warns uncapped data users to ‘read the small print'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Home & Garden - Cherise (IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen - Senior Horticulturist at Cape Horticultural Society
Today at 14:10
Advice: Life Hacks - Deputy Insurance Ombudsman (ZOOM)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Denise Gabriels
Today at 14:35
FILLER INTERVIEW: Update on state of municipal pools
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Patricia van der Ross - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 14:50
Music - HannahXNoah
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hannah Kerchhoff
Noah Kerchhoff
Today at 15:20
How are mobile operators keeping us connected?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 15:40
Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 15:50
What are rules for keeping a tiger as a pet?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Douglas Wolhuter
Today at 16:05
Wynberg Awarded Community Policing Forum of the Year
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anzar Salie
Today at 16:20
Lifestyle Four-day work week — yes please!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Mark Smith
Today at 17:05
Cyril Ramaphosa's private prosecution challenge
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
Pandor meeting Lavrov
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday? This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago. 19 January 2023 10:13 AM
Want to start a business or side hustle? Cape Town offers several FREE courses If you've ever considered starting a business but don't know where to start, the Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy is for you. 19 January 2023 9:51 AM
View all Local
What to expect from stage 4 to stage 8 of load shedding Yes, stage 8 is a possibility. 19 January 2023 9:25 AM
Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one) Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented. 18 January 2023 9:12 PM
Want a loadshed-free life? Buy a house near a national key point John speaks to the City of Cape Town Director of Energy Kadri Nassiep to understand which areas are exempted from loadshedding. 18 January 2023 4:25 PM
View all Politics
Consumer journalist warns uncapped data users to ‘read the small print' Wendy Knowler warns mobile data consumers to be weary of deals marketed by network companies as "uncapped" contracts. 19 January 2023 10:06 AM
Not enough technicians to respond to elevator callouts Lester Kiewit chats to elevator expert, Rob Senekal, about loadshedding and its effect on elevators 19 January 2023 8:57 AM
The poultry sector is in crisis, and load shedding is to blame The poultry sector finds itself in a crisis and the culprit is load shedding. 19 January 2023 7:41 AM
View all Business
Twitter auctions off office goods, including a $100k bird statue Twitter has auctioned off a number of items from its San Francisco headquarters, including a statue of the bird which fetched $100... 19 January 2023 10:01 AM
Museum of Wonky English celebrates the funny side of mistranslations Duolingo has introduced the Museum of Wonky English to celebrate the best of mistranslations. 19 January 2023 9:11 AM
Career choices: could plumbing be the right path for you? SA needs LOADS of them With high unemployment in our country choosing your career path can be difficult, but a skill like plumbing could be the answer. 19 January 2023 7:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
Russian and Belarusian flags banned from Australian open tournament The ban is effective immediately following a courtside incident on Monday. 17 January 2023 1:04 PM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
View all Sport
Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL! 19 January 2023 6:45 AM
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer What a beautiful moment! 18 January 2023 1:39 PM
Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter. 18 January 2023 1:25 PM
View all Entertainment
The world is looking into the eye of a category five hurricane - United Nations The 2023 World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos, Switzerland. 19 January 2023 10:41 AM
Polar bear in Alaska chases villagers, then mauls a woman and a boy to death The Polar bear chased multiple residents in the village before killing a woman and a boy. 19 January 2023 8:53 AM
Oxford Univeristy Press chooses 'queen' as children's 'Word of the Year' According to Oxford University Press, 52% of girls chose the word 'Queen' as 'word of the year', against 39% of the boys. 19 January 2023 8:45 AM
View all World
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo The new Hippo TV campaign boldly uses the catchphrase 'get out' even after getting into trouble with a particular insurer... 18 January 2023 9:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Consumer journalist warns uncapped data users to ‘read the small print'

19 January 2023 10:06 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Vodacom
Wendy Knowler
mobile data
cellular data
Uncapped data
Fair Use

Wendy Knowler warns mobile data consumers to be weary of deals marketed by network companies as "uncapped" contracts.

Pippa Hudson spoke to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Vodacom released its 2022 Black Friday deals across the month of November last year, one of which was the 36-month 10Mbps uncapped Home Internet LTE deal with Alcatel HH72 router priced at R299 a month.

But be sure to read the fine print, specifically the bit about “Fair Use”, says Knowler.

Her advice follows a flurry of complaints from Vodacom users who say the terms of their "uncapped plan" changed suddenly in the middle of their three-year contracts.

Knowler says if a user goes through more data than the network considers fair (in this case 400 – 600mb) Vodacom then introduces a "hard lock" and stops the internet connection, making the term “uncapped” misleading.

They will be implementing this "Fair Usage Policy" as of 15 February on all clients.

Speaking to Cellucity, Somerset Mall on Wednesday morning, Knowler was told the policy was informed by the majority of customers that use this product.

Vodacom says it is unlikely customers will reach the hard lock thresholds, which are four times the average usage on all accounts.

“We plan to implement this change, targeted at usage that congests network resources, in order to ensure the best quality connectivity for all our customers,” Vodacom says.

Moreover, high data usage through a single tower in a densely populated area can hinder connectivity to other customers connecting to the same site, it says.

Vodacom plans to review the complaints on a case-by-case basis and provide an opportunity for customers to either cancel their contracts or to migrate to a more suitable plan – which obviously comes at a penalty, Knowler warns.

If you’re a heavy data user, it may make better financial sense to choose a package with a data allowance higher than the “fair usage” cap, she advises.

My main issue is that whatever the case is it must be communicated properly, not sure the marketing does [that]. The adverts just say uncapped and you’ve got to go into the nitty gritty of the small print of the terms and conditions.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.




19 January 2023 10:06 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Vodacom
Wendy Knowler
mobile data
cellular data
Uncapped data
Fair Use

More from Business

© peopleimages12/123rf.com

Want to start a business or side hustle? Cape Town offers several FREE courses

19 January 2023 9:51 AM

If you've ever considered starting a business but don't know where to start, the Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy is for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman stuck in elevator.

Not enough technicians to respond to elevator callouts

19 January 2023 8:57 AM

Lester Kiewit chats to elevator expert, Rob Senekal, about loadshedding and its effect on elevators

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Pablo Hidalgo/123rf

The poultry sector is in crisis, and load shedding is to blame

19 January 2023 7:41 AM

The poultry sector finds itself in a crisis and the culprit is load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © kvkirillov/123rf.com

SA Inc is dying slowly but surely in the face of load shedding

19 January 2023 6:08 AM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein (Director at Werksmans Attorneys) about the effects of blackouts on SA businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Kostic Dusan/123rf.com 

Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one)

18 January 2023 9:12 PM

Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wallet squeezed by inflation (pixabay.com, 2018)

Inflation slows further but expect 2 more rate hikes (at least) this year

18 January 2023 8:33 PM

Annual consumer price inflation cooled again slightly in December, dipping to 7.2% from 7.4% in November 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peshkov/123rf.com

Power cuts, electricity price hike spell more financial distress for businesses

18 January 2023 5:38 PM

As government and Eskom remain mum on the outlook for load shedding, Bruce Whitfield interviews liquidation specialist Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © David Tadevosian /123rf.com

Expect further hikes in price of chicken if load shedding doesn't ease

18 January 2023 5:19 PM

10 million chickens have been taken out of production in the last six weeks - because of power cuts, abattoirs simply don't have enough time to process the number of chickens they normally do.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bhofack2/123rf

Whoops! Pick n Pay unwittingly sells Spar apples on its clearance shelves

18 January 2023 4:19 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her account of Pick n Pay in Somerset West unknowingly sold Spar apples.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© twinsterphoto/123rf

Don't get scammed out of your hard-earned cash - tips from an expert

18 January 2023 4:04 PM

A financial journalist explains investment scams, how they operate, and how to avoid falling for them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding?

Opinion Local

Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career

Sport

Yoga for R200 and less: 10 cheapest top-class yoga spots in Cape Town

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SA likely to be a hard sell at World Economic Forum, say economists

19 January 2023 11:26 AM

SA says to stage joint naval drills with Russia, China

19 January 2023 11:19 AM

Toddler rape, murder: Father says mother spoke of ritual sacrifices for money

19 January 2023 10:48 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA