Moroccan soccer fans slam Mandla Mandela for comments about Western Sahara

Moroccan soccer fans called out Mandela in and enormous banner for his comments about Western Sahara .

He referred to Western Sahara as the last colony in Africa.

Former president Nelson Mandela’s eldest grandson, Mandla Mandela. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

‘Little Mandela” and “Orania” were trending after Moroccan soccer fans held up a massive banner in a stadium at a football match saying, “Little Mandela, the only colony left in Africa is Orania”.

This came after Mandla Mandela, the grandson of former president Nelson Mandela, made comments earlier in January when he was addressing the under-17 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) being held in Algeria.

In his speech he commented that Western Sahara was the last colony in Africa and called on people to fight to free it from oppression in honour of his grandfather.

This is why Moroccans, who obviously do not like what he said, have come up with this enormous banner. Barbara Friedman

Western Sahara is a disputed territory which some people have referred to as an unfinished decolonised area as it is largely controlled by its neighbour Morocco says Friedman.

