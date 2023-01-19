Understanding money as an inside job: 4 ways to improve your financial future

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Will the legal action faced by Eskom over rolling blackouts amount to anything? John Maytham speaks to Morné Malan, strategic specialist for trade union Solidarity. 19 January 2023 3:16 PM
Government's sitting duck approach to Eskom in spotlight “We are South Africans” to launch legal action, followed by nationwide shutdown. 19 January 2023 2:02 PM
[WARNING] The fish you're eating may contain harmful chemicals Study shows that a single serving of freshwater fish per year is equal to a month of drinking water laced with “forever chemical” 19 January 2023 1:11 PM
View all Local
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday? This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago. 19 January 2023 10:13 AM
What to expect from stage 4 to stage 8 of load shedding Yes, stage 8 is a possibility. 19 January 2023 9:25 AM
Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one) Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented. 18 January 2023 9:12 PM
View all Politics
Two ways to mind your money and increase your net worth in 2023 The turn of a New Year is a great time to update your personal balance sheet. 19 January 2023 1:48 PM
Online scam alert: 'ALWAYS pay with a credit card,' warns consumer journalist Another unlucky customer has met her unfortunate match at the hands of a dodgy online retailer. 19 January 2023 11:27 AM
Consumer journalist warns uncapped data users to ‘read the small print' Wendy Knowler warns mobile data consumers to be weary of deals marketed by network companies as "uncapped" contracts. 19 January 2023 10:06 AM
View all Business
‘It’s about which energy you are inviting’- Thembi Nyathi warns about tattoos Well-known spirit guide, Thembi Nyathi, cautions people to be weary of placing tattoos onto their bodies. 19 January 2023 3:10 PM
Why coding is a critical career skill we should all learn (regardless of age) Lester Kiewit speaks to Bilal Kathrada, software engineer and founder of IT Varsity. 19 January 2023 1:23 PM
Sitting more than 8 hours a day? New study finds that a 5-minute walk helps Clarence Ford chats to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist, about a new study — proving that a five minute walk daily helps improve... 19 January 2023 12:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
Russian and Belarusian flags banned from Australian open tournament The ban is effective immediately following a courtside incident on Monday. 17 January 2023 1:04 PM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
View all Sport
Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL! 19 January 2023 6:45 AM
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer What a beautiful moment! 18 January 2023 1:39 PM
Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter. 18 January 2023 1:25 PM
View all Entertainment
HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again Over the past few years, the topic of HIV and AIDS was not a priority but infections are rising once again. 19 January 2023 11:48 AM
The world is looking into the eye of a category five hurricane - United Nations The 2023 World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos, Switzerland. 19 January 2023 10:41 AM
Polar bear in Alaska chases villagers, then mauls a woman and a boy to death The Polar bear chased multiple residents in the village before killing a woman and a boy. 19 January 2023 8:53 AM
View all World
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
View all Africa
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Understanding money as an inside job: 4 ways to improve your financial future

19 January 2023 11:19 AM
by Kenrick James
Tags:
personal finances
building wealth
beliefs about money
personal growth

Stanley Beckett, joins Aubrey Masango to talk about changing the understanding of money, for a better financial future.
money-coinsjpg

Stanley explains that we often tend to discuss our money problems with people who are in the same situation as us, based on the idea that they would be able to relate to what we experience.

If all of the people who have the money are saying the same thing, shouldn’t we be listening to them? Shouldn’t we be understanding what they’re trying to say to us?

Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Changecreator

He states that we should be approaching money as an inside job, explaining that we often look for outside factors that could improve our finances. He explains that it is common for people to blame outside factors such as jobs, circumstances and politics.

Now I’m not saying these things don’t contribute, but what I am saying is that as long as those are the only things you focus on, then you’ve made money an outside job. Its never in your control and you’re going to spend your whole life wishing you had money and feeling like you can not control it.

Stanley Beckett, Author and consultant at Changecreator

He elaborates that we commonly have two approaches to improving money, getting a better job or working longer and harder.

We focus on two things. Number one, we say maybe I must get a better job, or secondly, I must work harder or longer hours to make more money. And neither of those two things are going to significantly change your money future because you’re working on the outside not the inside.

Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Changecreator

If you do really want to take control of your financial future, you have to work from the inside as much as what you’re working on the outside.

Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Changecreator

Stanley explains that when we approach money as an inside job, we can improve factors that are under our control and improve our approach to money. He gives a list of four practices that can change or improve our approach to money and better understand the concept of money.

Firstly, Stanley explains that we should start through a self-analysis of our unconscious beliefs about money. He provides examples such as the belief that we don’t deserve money, that having a lot of money is selfish or greedy, that you need money to make money and that money can’t buy happiness.

You need to start by identifying and changing any limiting beliefs that you have about money.

Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Changecreator

Secondly, he explains that we should show appreciation for the money that we do have, which will positively affect our energy and approach to money.

The second one is, we have to learn to practice thankfulness for the money that we already have and gratitude for the financial opportunities that we believe we are creating that’s coming our way.

Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Changecreator

His third practice is to have a clear vision of what we would like to achieve with money and set goals, which help to specify how we use our money effectively.

Have a clear vision of what you want to achieve financially.

Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Changecreator

Stanley’s final practice is to change your energy toward money by changing your surroundings. Choosing the company of people who are successful and have better money practices will help to improve your own. He elaborates that environment is a crucial factor to money.

You need to surround yourself with positive, successful people who can serve as an inspiration and support for you.

Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Changecreator

Stanley's approach is based on changing the way we view money, and focusing on internal factors in order to improve energy and mindset, allowing for more opportunities and a better financial future.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




19 January 2023 11:19 AM
by Kenrick James
Tags:
personal finances
building wealth
beliefs about money
personal growth

Trending

What to expect from stage 4 to stage 8 of load shedding

Local Politics

MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding?

Opinion Local

Want to start a business or side hustle? Cape Town offers several FREE courses

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Public Enterprises committee calls on Eskom to decisively deal with power cuts

19 January 2023 4:57 PM

Load shedding among top hurdles faced by 2022 matric class

19 January 2023 4:37 PM

Gauteng police arrest six people alleged to be kidnapping syndicate members

19 January 2023 4:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA