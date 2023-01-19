Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday?

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Home & Garden - Cherise (IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen - Senior Horticulturist at Cape Horticultural Society
Today at 14:10
Advice: Life Hacks - Deputy Insurance Ombudsman (ZOOM)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Denise Gabriels
Today at 14:35
FILLER INTERVIEW: Update on state of municipal pools
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Patricia van der Ross - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 14:50
Music - HannahXNoah
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hannah Kerchhoff
Noah Kerchhoff
Today at 15:20
How are mobile operators keeping us connected?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 15:40
Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 15:50
What are rules for keeping a tiger as a pet?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Douglas Wolhuter
Today at 16:05
Wynberg Awarded Community Policing Forum of the Year
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anzar Salie
Today at 16:20
Lifestyle Four-day work week — yes please!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Mark Smith
Today at 17:05
Cyril Ramaphosa's private prosecution challenge
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
Pandor meeting Lavrov
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday? This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago. 19 January 2023 10:13 AM
Want to start a business or side hustle? Cape Town offers several FREE courses If you've ever considered starting a business but don't know where to start, the Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy is for you. 19 January 2023 9:51 AM
View all Local
What to expect from stage 4 to stage 8 of load shedding Yes, stage 8 is a possibility. 19 January 2023 9:25 AM
Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one) Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented. 18 January 2023 9:12 PM
Want a loadshed-free life? Buy a house near a national key point John speaks to the City of Cape Town Director of Energy Kadri Nassiep to understand which areas are exempted from loadshedding. 18 January 2023 4:25 PM
View all Politics
Consumer journalist warns uncapped data users to ‘read the small print' Wendy Knowler warns mobile data consumers to be weary of deals marketed by network companies as "uncapped" contracts. 19 January 2023 10:06 AM
Not enough technicians to respond to elevator callouts Lester Kiewit chats to elevator expert, Rob Senekal, about loadshedding and its effect on elevators 19 January 2023 8:57 AM
The poultry sector is in crisis, and load shedding is to blame The poultry sector finds itself in a crisis and the culprit is load shedding. 19 January 2023 7:41 AM
View all Business
Twitter auctions off office goods, including a $100k bird statue Twitter has auctioned off a number of items from its San Francisco headquarters, including a statue of the bird which fetched $100... 19 January 2023 10:01 AM
Museum of Wonky English celebrates the funny side of mistranslations Duolingo has introduced the Museum of Wonky English to celebrate the best of mistranslations. 19 January 2023 9:11 AM
Career choices: could plumbing be the right path for you? SA needs LOADS of them With high unemployment in our country choosing your career path can be difficult, but a skill like plumbing could be the answer. 19 January 2023 7:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
Russian and Belarusian flags banned from Australian open tournament The ban is effective immediately following a courtside incident on Monday. 17 January 2023 1:04 PM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
View all Sport
Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL! 19 January 2023 6:45 AM
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer What a beautiful moment! 18 January 2023 1:39 PM
Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter. 18 January 2023 1:25 PM
View all Entertainment
The world is looking into the eye of a category five hurricane - United Nations The 2023 World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos, Switzerland. 19 January 2023 10:41 AM
Polar bear in Alaska chases villagers, then mauls a woman and a boy to death The Polar bear chased multiple residents in the village before killing a woman and a boy. 19 January 2023 8:53 AM
Oxford Univeristy Press chooses 'queen' as children's 'Word of the Year' According to Oxford University Press, 52% of girls chose the word 'Queen' as 'word of the year', against 39% of the boys. 19 January 2023 8:45 AM
View all World
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo The new Hippo TV campaign boldly uses the catchphrase 'get out' even after getting into trouble with a particular insurer... 18 January 2023 9:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
World

Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday?

19 January 2023 10:13 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Sergey Lavrov
emerging economies
Africa Russia Summit
War in Ukraine
Irina Filatova

This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago.

Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Irina Filatova, professor emeritus and senior research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to touch down in South Africa on Monday.

RELATED: Why so much secrecy around Russian vessel in Simons Town?

South Africa has positioned itself as neutral throughout the Russian and Ukraine war, but Filatova says that this trip has come at an "awkward" time.

This neutrality is in my view rather bogus because South Africa has never, never said anything to denounce Russia's invasion.

Prof Irina Filatova, professor emeritus and senior research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. © krutenyuk/123rf.com
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. © krutenyuk/123rf.com

The DA has slammed South Africa's plans to conduct joint military exercises with Chinese and Russian navies, saying that, contrary to its "neutral" stance on Russia’s Ukraine war, the ANC has effectively sided with Moscow.

While the agenda has not yet been published, Filatova says the trip is expected to solidify and strengthen relations between Russia and South Africa.

More about the trip, according to Filatova:

  • The visit could be in relation to the forthcoming (July 2023) Africa-Russia summit
  • The countries could be discussing naval exercises which are supposed to commence in February at around the same time as the one-year mark of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

South Africa has its interests. It wants to maintain relations both with Russia, China, and the United States.

Prof Irina Filatova, professor emeritus and senior research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




19 January 2023 10:13 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Sergey Lavrov
emerging economies
Africa Russia Summit
War in Ukraine
Irina Filatova

More from Local

Missing Image Placeholder

Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa

19 January 2023 10:53 AM

It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma in the Johannesburg High Court on 19 January 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Zuma's lawyers to appeal urgent interdict granted in favour of Ramaphosa

19 January 2023 10:18 AM

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said Ramaphosa's urgent interdict may have excused him from appearing in court, but that the case would continue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peopleimages12/123rf.com

Want to start a business or side hustle? Cape Town offers several FREE courses

19 January 2023 9:51 AM

If you've ever considered starting a business but don't know where to start, the Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy is for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Should the matric pass mark be increased to 50%?

19 January 2023 9:36 AM

Africa Melane spoke with Professor Mary Metcalfe of the University of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Engin Akyurt/Pixabay

What to expect from stage 4 to stage 8 of load shedding

19 January 2023 9:25 AM

Yes, stage 8 is a possibility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former president Nelson Mandela’s eldest grandson, Mandla Mandela. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Moroccan soccer fans slam Mandla Mandela for comments about Western Sahara

19 January 2023 9:25 AM

Mandla Mandela has been slammed by Moroccan soccer fans for his comments about Western Sahara.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: SANParks - Table Mountain National Park/Facebook

Cape Town dam levels drop to 65% vs 91% this time last year

19 January 2023 8:14 AM

It's not Day Zero quite yet, but it's best we save water NOW, so we don't have that sword over our heads again.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Pablo Hidalgo/123rf

The poultry sector is in crisis, and load shedding is to blame

19 January 2023 7:41 AM

The poultry sector finds itself in a crisis and the culprit is load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding?

19 January 2023 3:57 AM

Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Kostic Dusan/123rf.com 

Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one)

18 January 2023 9:12 PM

Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Picture: Engin Akyurt/Pixabay

What to expect from stage 4 to stage 8 of load shedding

19 January 2023 9:25 AM

Yes, stage 8 is a possibility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Kostic Dusan/123rf.com 

Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one)

18 January 2023 9:12 PM

Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© antonioguillem/123rf.com

Want a loadshed-free life? Buy a house near a national key point

18 January 2023 4:25 PM

John speaks to the City of Cape Town Director of Energy Kadri Nassiep to understand which areas are exempted from loadshedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter.

Winde gives Ramaphosa ultimatum on coming clean about SA's energy crisis

18 January 2023 3:54 PM

Winde said the agricultural sector was entering a critical period and crops worth R60 billion were under threat due to load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teaching, school and education vibes. Picture: Pixabay.com

'The basic right to education has become a business' - Vanessa le Roux

18 January 2023 3:52 PM

Clarence Ford speaks to Parent for Equal Education SA's Vanessa le Roux on the unequal South African Education and its effects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: lakshmiprasad / 123rf

Covid-19 booster shot will be available to all adults before end of Jan

18 January 2023 3:37 PM

Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced the most recent changes to the country’s vaccination rollout plans on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A matric pupil in class. Picture: Department of Basic Education/Twitter.

The Midday Report Express: All school in SA now open!

18 January 2023 2:19 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits Africa.

US Treasury Secretary heads to SA, Zambia and Senegal for 11-day tour

18 January 2023 2:05 PM

Clarence Ford interviews Brooks Spector, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick & US Specialist

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Tutuka power station. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

DA goes to court to challenge electricity tariff increase, loadshedding itself

18 January 2023 1:06 PM

"We believe we have a strong legal case on the grounds that Nersa has acted irrationally and inconsistently with the constitution."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 19 December 2022. Picture: Eyewitness News

What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst

18 January 2023 10:26 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

The conference centre in Davos for the WEF annual meeting @ makasanaphoto/123rf.com

The world is looking into the eye of a category five hurricane - United Nations

19 January 2023 10:41 AM

The 2023 World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos, Switzerland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Polar bear in Alaska chases villagers, then mauls a woman and a boy to death

19 January 2023 8:53 AM

The Polar bear chased multiple residents in the village before killing a woman and a boy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. June 2013 Picture: UK Government

Oxford Univeristy Press chooses 'queen' as children's 'Word of the Year'

19 January 2023 8:45 AM

According to Oxford University Press, 52% of girls chose the word 'Queen' as 'word of the year', against 39% of the boys.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In this file photo taken on 12 September 2022, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about a public holiday on 26 September 2022 to mark the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a press conference at the Parliament in Wellington. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on 19 January 2023 she will resign next month. Picture: Marty MELVILLE/AFP

New Zealand PM Ardern announces shock resignation

19 January 2023 3:49 AM

The 42-year-old - who steered the country through natural disasters, the COVID pandemic, and its worst-ever terror attack - said she no longer had 'enough in the tank'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China Flag. Picture: pexels.com

China's population declines for the first time in 60 years

18 January 2023 1:48 PM

The country's National Bureau of Statistics reported a drop of roughly 850,000 people in 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

duskbabe/123rf

Russian mercenary soldier walks on thin ice as he defects to icy Norway

18 January 2023 12:41 PM

Africa Melane chats to Adam Gilchrist on The World View.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Former European Member of Parliament is 'spilling the beans' on corruption

18 January 2023 11:10 AM

Former EU MP Pier Antonio Panzeri has agreed to come clean on bribery and corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Boris Johnson/ Twitter

Former British PM Boris Johnson to write a memoir about his crazy time in office

18 January 2023 11:03 AM

Johnson promises it will be "a memoir like no other".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© palinchak/123rf.com

'Iran women continue to risk their lives knowing the danger they are facing'

18 January 2023 8:03 AM

Courageous Iranian women have been protesting against their authoritarian theocratic government for months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections

18 January 2023 7:41 AM

General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding?

Opinion Local

Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career

Sport

Yoga for R200 and less: 10 cheapest top-class yoga spots in Cape Town

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SA likely to be a hard sell at World Economic Forum, say economists

19 January 2023 11:26 AM

SA says to stage joint naval drills with Russia, China

19 January 2023 11:19 AM

Toddler rape, murder: Father says mother spoke of ritual sacrifices for money

19 January 2023 10:48 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA