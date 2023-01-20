



Bruce Whitfield speaks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the nitty-gritty of homeowner insurance.

Do not assume that you are covered for a natural disaster, rather make sure that your policy does cover it. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

When an insurance claim is rejected, the insurance company must specify why the claim was rejected and not just leave it at "claim is rejected."

pexels-mikhail-nilov-7734672jpg

According to Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), an insurance claim that is rejected needs to be stipulated. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Not all insurance policies are created equally, warns Knowler.

Make sure you have an all-risk policy cover and also ask your broker to shop around to ensure the right cover for your home.

Scroll up to listen to the interview for more detail.

This article first appeared on 702 : Home insurance: DO NOT assume you know what you're covered for - Wendy Knowler