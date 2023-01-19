Twitter auctions off office goods, including a $100k bird statue
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent.
Multiple items from the company's headquarters in San Francisco were auctioned off.
A statue of the Twitter bird was sold for the equivalent of R1.7 million.
Twitter, owned by Elon Musk, auctioned off a number of items from furniture, decorations, kitchen equipment and more, including a statue of the Twitter bird.
Of all of the hundreds of things that were auctioned off, the giant neon Twitter bird fascinates me.Barbara Friedman
The winning bid for the bird was $100 000, the equivalent of R1.7 million.
This auction seems to highlight the change of the company culture from Twitter in its heyday, says Friedman.
This auction comes after a chaotic takeover from Musk, which resulted in massive staff layovers and alleged dwindling revenue she adds.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Wild to see the Twitter office on auction. Board room tables, phone booths, chairs, monitors... even the Twitter bird statue. Great memories from a different era. https://t.co/kLOx69ZbeI pic.twitter.com/BFfvFy6Pg4' Kevin Weil 🇺🇸 (@kevinweil) January 15, 2023
